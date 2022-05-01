A constitutional convention poses too many risks

News-Miner opinion: There is a growing drumbeat among certain elements and special interests to call for a constitutional convention in Alaska. In their view, it would be a less troublesome, less time-consuming way to make the changes they want to the state’s founding document.
At a time when the state is so bitterly divided on so many issues, it would be an expensive, chaotic and dangerous mistake to bypass the Legislature by going along with interests pushing for such a convention, which could put at risk everything from subsistence to the Permanent Fund dividend to gun rights to the state’s educational and health systems. Abortion. Natural Resources. Fish and game management. All of it could be on the line, too. There is no limit on what could make its way before delegates.
It should be noted that during such a convention in Alaska, no idea, no matter how wacky, is off-limits. Outside dark money-funded special interests easily could use the confusion and political fireworks of a convention to wedge into the state constitution important, self-serving changes.
Whatever might happen, it would not come without great expense to the state. A white paper put together in 2021 by Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, estimates it would cost Alaska in the neighborhood of $17 million to hold a constitutional convention — and that likely does not include ancillary costs. Our guess is the true tab would be much, much higher.
For what? A convention is wholly unnecessary as there already is a better way to change the Alaska Constitution without lawmakers or voters resorting to the uncertainty of a convention. Yes, the constitution allows the Legislature and voters, through referendum, to call such a convention, but there is a better, proven way contained in the constitution’s Article XIII: The House and Senate, in a two-thirds vote, can send voters constitutional amendments to be hashed out and approved or disapproved. It seems to work. Alaska voters have amended the state constitution 28 times since it was ratified in 1956.
Despite that, the state constitution is clear in requiring that, “if during any 10-year period a constitutional convention has not been held, the lieutenant governor shall place on the ballot for the next general election the question: “Shall there be a Constitutional Convention?”
That particular question long has gotten the cold shoulder from Alaskans. On the ballot every decade since 1970, it tanked each year except 1970, when it squeaked by 34,911 to 34,472. The Alaska Supreme Court, in Boucher v. Bomhoff, ruled the ballot language asking the convention question in 1970 was misleading. The question was amended and included on the 1972 ballot. It failed and then was rejected by wide margins in 1982, 1992, 2002; and, in 2012. It has been a decade and the question will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The only good news is there is somewhat of a safety valve. If voters were to approve a convention and delegates were elected, whatever is done during the convention still must be approved by voters. There is much that could go wrong for Alaska’s future in that process.
As voters over the years wisely have opted to protect the state’s foundational document by rejecting special interest calls for constitutional conventions, so must they in November.