A change in our electoral process

News-Miner opinion: Today's primary election and special general election mark a change in Alaska's electoral process.
When voters head to the polls today, which are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., we will be casting ballots in a primary election for the races of U.S. senator, U.S.representative, governor and lieutenant governor, and for representatives to the Alaska House and Senate in Juneau. The primary election is what is called a nonpartisan pick one primary, meaning you will vote for only one candidate in each race, and the top four candidates will move on to the general election on Nov. 8.
We will also be voting in a special general election to fill the vacant seat of U.S. Rep. Don Young, who died in March. In the special general, voters will use ranked choice voting to rank your preference of the candidates, of which there are three. If a candidate gets 50% plus 1 of the vote, they win. If no one gets 50% plus 1, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and those votes are distributed to the voters’ next choice on the ballots. The process continues until there are two candidates left, and the one with the most votes wins.
The special general election is the first election in Alaska to use ranked choice voting, which voters narrowly approved in 2020. It changed the electoral process in Alaska; for better or for worse is yet to be seen. Given that today is the first time to use the method — coupled with voters casting decisions in both a regular primary and special general election — it is more important than ever to be educated on the process, the ballots and the candidates before going into your polling place. The Alaska Division of Elections has produced easy to read explainers and how-to guides, accessible online at www.elections.alaska.gov. Even if you are a seasoned voter, it’s worth reading.
In addition to new voting methods, you could find yourself at a new polling place because of redistricting. Don’t assume you will vote at the same spot you have for the past 10 years. You can find your voting location at the Division’s website, and it will be listed on your voter ID card. Because of redistricting, every registered voter in Alaska received a new card this year listing their precincts and polling spots.
When polls close at 8 p.m., the state will start counting ballots, with the first set of unofficial results anticipated between 8:45-9 p.m. More updates could follow through the night, the Division of Elections says, but they do not know how many or what times.
Like all of us, the Division of Elections is dealing with a new voting method for the first time. Questions about ballots and voting might arise, particularly from the sector that believes voter fraud is rampant across the land. The best defense for that is preparation. Before you vote today, take some time to know the specifics of the new process. See you at the polls.