A change in our electoral process

News-Miner opinion: Today's primary election and special general election mark a change in Alaska's electoral process.

When voters head to the polls today, which are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., we will be casting ballots in a primary election for the races of U.S. senator, U.S.representative, governor and lieutenant governor, and for representatives to the Alaska House and Senate in Juneau. The primary election is what is called a nonpartisan pick one primary, meaning you will vote for only one candidate in each race, and the top four candidates will move on to the general election on Nov. 8.

