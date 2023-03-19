A chance to give outgoing inmates improved health and a new start

News-Miner opinion: The odds of living a healthy life are against the more than half-million people who have completed their debt to society and taken their first steps of freedom outside prison walls. The same is true of the 10 million inmates coming out of county jails.
Some will spend their first night free homeless, their connections to family and friends long ago severed. If they’re lucky, they find a cot at a homeless shelter.
If they are sick, they stay sick or get worse. The number who have health insurance is small.
Many newly freed people have substance abuse problems. The unlucky will find a way to cuddle up to a bottle of booze, pills or syringe.
A recent National Public Radio program cites a Washington state study that the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner finds to be truly horrific. Deaths of newly released inmates are 12 times higher than non-inmates in the general population.
We are heartened by an announcement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which has taken a giant humanitarian step in California.
That step has seen federal health officials approve having Medicaid cover services for people about to exit that state’s jails, prisons and juvenile facilities.
At least 14 other states are eager to follow California’s example and give inmates a fighting chance to get medical help 30 to 90 days before release.
We strongly urge Alaska’s Legislators to do what it takes to get Medicare assistance before the state’s inmates leave with a “get out of jail free” pass.
It seems like the right and proper thing to keep former offenders from becoming repeat offenders and medical hardship cases who risk returning to an addictive lifestyle.
The Medicaid money is there. The need is there. We hope the state’s desire to help will also soon be there.