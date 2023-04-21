 Skip to main content
A celebration of life as migrating birds return to Alaska

News-Miner opinion: You can feel the euphoria in the air now that Fairbanks has enjoyed several consecutive sunny days with glorious skies.

True, the weekend will bring in another blast of cold air, light snow flurries and cloud cover that we have to endure.

