A celebration of life as migrating birds return to Alaska

News-Miner opinion: You can feel the euphoria in the air now that Fairbanks has enjoyed several consecutive sunny days with glorious skies.
True, the weekend will bring in another blast of cold air, light snow flurries and cloud cover that we have to endure.
But then we get to enjoy all the reasons many of us chose to make the Interior home-sweet-home.
Namely, the Daily News-Miner editorial board, like you, looks ahead to watching the skies, Creamer’s Field Waterfowl Refuge, and our own backyards for the coming migration of thousands upon thousands glorious birds of every feather, every hue and color.
It may be a time to jog our memories with the fact that many of the spring and summer tourists visiting the Interior are here because they are committed birdwatchers always eager to check off the next species on their bird life lists.
It might well inspire some of us residents to make 2023 the year we splurge to enjoy a guided bird tour to remote locations rich in bird life that long have been on a bucket list. Maybe this is the year to bike along an unbeaten trail to spy a gyrfalcon, a Rufous hummingbird, or a red-breasted nuthatch.
In any case, we recognize the Interior is a living blessing, and that the annual migration of many species here from far-off countries has mysteries that ecologists still have yet to understand.
As the Blizzaks come off and the binoculars come out, let us take the time to put all worries behind and enjoy our great beautiful state for the gem we love.