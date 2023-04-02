A boost to the Alaska lumber industry

News-Miner opinion: The Alaska Senate Finance Committee is considering Senate Bill 87 to determine if locally produced sawmill lumber can make the grade.
Alaska Senate Bill 87 went to the Senate Finance Committee on March 31, and the bill, if passed, may provide a needed boost for residential construction purposes. The bill would permit state-certified sawmill operators to produce and grade lumber in some residential construction applications instead of sending it out for independent grading. All lending institutions require grading prior to giving their approval for residential building projects.
We welcomes this news. It has been three years since residential construction fell into sorry shape. Lumber costs were off the charts in costs for builders and buyers — if, indeed, any quality lumber was even available due to nationwide lumber shortages. All that contributed to soaring house prices that put home ownership out of the reach of ordinary Alaskans.
Coming to the rescue in early March was Senate Bill 87 introduced by Sen. Jesse Bjorkman (R-Nikiski). What he described seems like a win-win opportunity. The local lumber grading could be a boon for small businesses. Plus, the fact that it is local likely will mean the prices will be more consumer friendly than lumber shipped to Alaska from the Lower 48 and Canada.
We like the fact that sawmill operators will be eligible for free training from Alaska Department of Natural Resources to produce lumber that conforms to acceptable grading standards. This, in turn, should lead to diminished construction costs and increase the number of inexpensive housing units.
To be sure, there will be hurdles and roadblocks to overcome. Local governments will need to offer building code exemptions that allow self-graded lumber to be used. The Alaska Housing Finance Corporation Board will need to find a way to grant exemptions to finance homes built with local lumber. Discussions must be held to find ways to raise revenue with carbon offset projects.
Finally, we like the fact that more natural resources from Alaska should lessen the state’s dependence on Pacific coast and Canadian lumber companies.
The News-Miner eagerly awaits feedback from the Senate Finance Committee to learn if local lumber grading by independent Alaska sawmills is viable.