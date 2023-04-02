 Skip to main content
A boost to the Alaska lumber industry

News-Miner opinion: The Alaska Senate Finance Committee is considering Senate Bill 87 to determine if locally produced sawmill lumber can make the grade.

Alaska Senate Bill 87 went to the Senate Finance Committee on March 31, and the bill, if passed, may provide a needed boost for residential construction purposes. The bill would permit state-certified sawmill operators to produce and grade lumber in some residential construction applications instead of sending it out for independent grading. All lending institutions require grading prior to giving their approval for residential building projects.

