 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A bear scare? Better to be bear aware.

As a precaution, rangers temporarily restricted the use of soft-sided tents.

The announcement gives us an opportunity to remind Alaskans that bear awareness is a must in Denali National Park and most of the Interior. Certainly, many of us plan to take a few last hikes into the woods whether alone, with the family dog, or with friends. We feel it is wise to brush up on safety tips prior to a possible interaction with a bear on a trail or in a campground.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.