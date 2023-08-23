A bear scare? Better to be bear aware.

As a precaution, rangers temporarily restricted the use of soft-sided tents.
The announcement gives us an opportunity to remind Alaskans that bear awareness is a must in Denali National Park and most of the Interior. Certainly, many of us plan to take a few last hikes into the woods whether alone, with the family dog, or with friends. We feel it is wise to brush up on safety tips prior to a possible interaction with a bear on a trail or in a campground.
With October and bear hibernation season getting closer, and the time for bears to fatten up approaching, the News-Miner offers a few common-sense reminders provided by Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
Food-conditioned bears almost always are the dangerous problem animals we occasionally read about. You’ll most likely encounter them actively feeding at sunrise and sunset, although food-conditioned bears rarely refuse an easy meal left out by careless campers.
Food carried in backpacks is rarely an issue, but food left outside an air-tight container in a tent is much more problematic. Store your grub away from sleeping quarters in a tree cache. This is also true of scented toiletries; lock them up in airtight containers.
In camp, wash your dishes after eating, and burn waste in your campfire. Your garbage is a bear’s meal menu. Think twice before preparing greasy bacon or odoriferous smoked fish.
Likewise, if you see bear scat, tracks or patches of bear hair on brush along a trail, camp a safe distance from that trail. Avoid hiking in areas where you or your dog catches scent of a carcass. Bears defend a cache with vigor.
When photographing bears, use a zoom lens. Inching toward a bear can be perceived as invading its space. Make noise as you hike and consider putting noisy bells on your pet. Carrying bear spray with eye-watering capsicum is a must of you hike unarmed. If attacked, spray in two-second bursts as a nonlethal deterrent.
If you see a bear and it has not yet caught your scent, flit away undetected. If it faces you, stand your ground and wave your arms overhead to appear larger. Often a charging bear will elect to veer off and avoid trouble. In a worst-case scenario, fight back or play dead.
We don’t wish to overstate the risk since Denali officials recently reported there have only been 23 recorded bear attacks on humans and only two of them involved campers in tents. More likely are incidents where dogs on a hike were off-leash, as well as incidents on private property where livestock graze. The National Park Service in 2023 listed the odds of a bear attack as one in 1.2 million (0.02%).