A banner year for state tourism predicted

News-Miner opinion: News reports about Alaska’s economy too often have been discouraging to read. That’s why the Daily News-Miner delights in a flurry of stories about the rebounding of the cruise ship industry that heralds good news for Alaska tourism.
The season’s first cruise ship, the Norwegian Bliss, arrived in Juneau on April 17 with thousands of passengers aboard. Industry leaders say ships will be operating at maximum capacity all summer. On its way here from a Panama departure for the summer is Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Spirit with as many as 2,100 passengers.
More good news is that tourism experts say the labor crisis of the past three years has eased, and that many ships sail with full crews. Thus far no widespread Covid breakouts on ships have occurred like those that decimated the cruise market in 2020. Alaska Travel Industry spokesperson Tanya Carlson in an industry newsletter declared Alaska a “hot” market for out-of-state and international travelers.
While the influx of passengers means the best news for the destination cities of Skagway, Ketchikan and Juneau, there certainly will always be an abundance of adventure seekers departing for the Interior and Greater Fairbanks. Almost certainly, 2023 will eclipse the record-setting year of 2019 with 1.3 million passengers.
The News-Miner applauds the return of cruise ships as a symbol of health for Alaska’s tourist industry. Our hope is that forthcoming economic reports will also find that independent travelers and small-group custom tours will also exceed 2019’s successes. Nothing will please us more than seeing Fairbanks abuzz with free-spending visitors.
If we all do our part, Fairbanks and the Interior will celebrate 2023 as a banner year for the state’s tourism.