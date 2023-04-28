 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A banner year for state tourism predicted

News-Miner opinion: News reports about Alaska’s economy too often have been discouraging to read. That’s why the Daily News-Miner delights in a flurry of stories about the rebounding of the cruise ship industry that heralds good news for Alaska tourism.

The season’s first cruise ship, the Norwegian Bliss, arrived in Juneau on April 17 with thousands of passengers aboard. Industry leaders say ships will be operating at maximum capacity all summer. On its way here from a Panama departure for the summer is Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Spirit with as many as 2,100 passengers.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.