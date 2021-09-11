20 years later: 9/11 terror attacks changed our world

News-Miner opinion: Early on this date 20 years ago, telephones were ringing across the nation as stunned Americans called friends and family, urging them to “Turn on the TV! Now!” Those who did watched grim history as it was being made before their eyes.
They watched in horror as 19 Islamic extremists associated with al-Qaeda carried out Osama bin Laden’s murderous plan to hijack four jetliners and crash them into two World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon. It is unknown where hijackers planned to take the fourth plane, a United Airlines Boeing 757-222, with 40 passengers and crew aboard. Many believe the White House or U.S. Capitol was their destination.
The passengers on that flight, Flight 93, had learned of the earlier attacks and resolved to fight back. They fought the hijackers with boiling water, food carts and broken dishes, ultimately causing the aircraft to crash into a vacant field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Who could have imagined such a thing in the United States? It would be an understatement to say this nation was unprepared for such barbarism.
When the attacks ended, nearly 3,000 innocents, including citizens of more than 78 countries, were dead. Among them were 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority police officers struggling to evacuate the doomed World Trade Center buildings. Some 6,000 people were injured.
The attacks shocked us, united us and forged our resolve, but they also forever changed our world, changed our government. They changed us, too, as they triggered a nearly 20-year war on terror that culminated last week with the United States’ hurried and chaotic retreat from Afghanistan.
Within a few weeks of the 9/11 attacks, on Oct. 7, 2001, the United States launched Operation Enduring Freedom, an international effort to oust the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and destroy Osama bin Laden’s terrorist network based there.
In the 19 years since, the United States and its allies have fought in Iraq and Afghanistan to reduce the likelihood those countries would be used to bolster terrorism or provide training and support for extremists. American troop pullouts from Iraq began in 2007. Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan drove the Taliban out in about two months and bin Laden was hunted down in Pakistan about four years later, on May 2, 2011, and killed.
Then-President Barack Obama the next month announced large-scale troop withdrawals from Afghanistan, a landlocked, mountainous central Asian nation of about 38 million. The last U.S. troops got out last week as the Taliban, in an unexpected, lightning blitz across the country, seized control again.
After nearly 20 years of war, every American, in uniform or out, in every town, in every far-flung community remains — even today — in harm’s way.
As we remember those lost in the 9/11 attacks, we also must remember the 3 million Americans, including many from Alaska, who served this nation with distinction in the wars that followed. Some 2,448 of our military were killed; 3,846 American contractors lost their lives, as well.
It still is inconceivable that the United States could be so vulnerable to such an attack, but 9/11 proved that point beyond argument. The test for our intelligence agencies and those charged with protecting us from such carnage in the future will be to ensure it does not happen again. That may be easier said than done with the Taliban in control of Afghanistan.
There are still those who, with every breath, every thought, wish us harm. We must remain vigilant in a changed and ever-changing world to avoid another 9/11.
We must never forget.