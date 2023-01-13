Yes, Alaska gets $0 but it's worse than that

Have you heard that ConocoPhillips’ Willow project suggests the biggest future revenue opportunity in Alaska’s oil patch? 100,000 barrels per wday! Those barrels will provide crucial, needed revenue for Alaska, right?
Wrong.
Will Willow actually contribute royalties for Alaska’s general fund? For the Permanent Fund? Most Alaskans reflexively agree that Willow should be developed. However, ConocoPhillips’ Willow (CPW) oil extraction reveals significant weaknesses in Alaska’s capacity to raise revenue.
Alaska receives money from oil extraction in two primary ways: royalty revenue for its ownership and production revenue by taxation. Other jurisdictions which own and tax oil receive about a combined 30+% of the gross value. Texas’ royalty rate alone is about 25%. Alaska, due to its lower-than-competitive royalty rate and almost nonexistent production tax, only receives about one-half of the 30+% other jurisdictions receive.
A closer look at the CPW plan prompts questions that deserve clear answers.
Q: Is the Willow project even in Alaska’s oil patch?
A: Willow is not in Alaska’s oil patch. Willow is on Federal land, part of the U.S. oil patch.
Q: So, where is Willow located?
A: NPR-A, Naval Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. On the map, NPR-A is located west of the Colville River. As the NPR-A name implies, the area was set up as a petroleum reserve for the United States. Alaska owned lands, which includes Alaska’s legacy fields such as the Prudhoe Bay, Kuparuk and Alpine, are located east of the Colville River and continues east until it reaches ANWR, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Q: The article title says Alaska gets $0 — what does that mean?
A: Because Willow is within federal boundaries [NPR-A], federal law applies the federal royalty rate and the distribution of the royalty revenues. 50% of the federal royalty goes directly to the United States. If you assume the “other 50%” goes to Alaska, you are wrong. By federal law, Alaska must transfer the “other 50%” to communities in the vicinity of Willow’s project. The State of Alaska will receive $0 royalty revenue from the CPW project.
Q: Really? Alaska gets $0 royalty revenue from the Willow project?
A: Yes. The state of Alaska receives nothing. Payments to Alaska’s Permanent Fund should be 25% of royalties. Willow, however, will never pay any money into our disappearing Permanent Fund.
Q: Is there anything worse than $0 royalty?
A: Yes, here are some examples.
Worse — 1: Legacy field companies, like ConocoPhillips, impose their NPR-A development costs, their capital expenditures [CAPEX], upon Alaska’s legacy fields [Prudhoe Bay, Kuparuk and Alpine] directly reducing revenue to Alaska.
Q: How much will this CAPEX problem likely cost us?
A: About $300,000,000 revenue loss per year for approximately a decade. That means fewer funds for K-12 schools, the University, Alaska’s ferry system, PFDs, troopers, jails, road maintenance, the courts, and all other valuable state services. We pay this $300 million/year subsidy to oil and don’t receive any royalty. Alaska pays 35 cents of each CAPEX dollar with no assurance of getting a penny back. Alaska should not allow any NPR-A CAPEX to be imposed upon our legacy fields’ production revenue to Alaska.
Worse — 2: The legacy field owners of Prudhoe Bay, Kuparuk and Alpine have an unfair competitive advantage over any new oil development company who hopes to do business in NPR-A. The new-company-to-Alaska cannot contemporaneously deduct their CAPEX.
Worse — 3: When any Willow oil flows, the $8-per-barrel credit reduces production revenue. This production credit requires Alaska to pay oil companies the $8-per-barrel, even from NPR-A, when oil price is about $90/barrel or less. The $8/b-credit currently costs Alaska about $1.2 billion per year. Alaska’s $8/b-credit losses will get worse. The entire $8/b-credit must be eliminated.
Worse — 4: A 2022 legislative fiscal note depicts Alaska’s production revenue losses at about $5 billion for the first 2 years under a fair-to-Alaska system.
Worse — 5: The combined $0 royalty and production revenue losses are indicators of Alaska’s exploitation.
So, it is horribly true that Alaska gets $0 royalty revenue and it is also dreadfully true that there are multiple additional ways our production revenue losses will be worse than “just” $0 royalty.
Alaska’s sub-competitive royalty and production revenue systems are broken. Too much oil wealth is given away by Alaska. Alaska’s economy and population continue to collapse.
Alaska’s massive problems are fixable by our legislators. We must demand that they work together to protect our solvency and sovereignty.