Writer wanted Bus 142 left alone

Despite being a minor economic engine that mostly did little harm, the Denali Borough, and more specifically Healy, a census-designated place, slowly turned on Bus 142 with an odd degree of vengeance.
Despite being a minor economic engine that mostly did little harm, the Denali Borough, and more specifically Healy, a census-designated place, slowly turned on Bus 142 with an odd degree of vengeance.
In other words, an otherwise sound community wrongly came to believe that something devil-like was on that bench above the Sushana River on the Stampede Trail in the westernmost Wolf Township in the Denali Borough in Interior Alaska.
Bus 142 had been there for nearly six decades, being a backcountry shelter for local hunters and the like. It started attracting a trickle of visitors — mostly pilgrims — following the 1996 release of the book “Into The Wild”by Jon Krakauer. After the 2007 release of the movie by the same name visitations became a relative flood.
But seemingly it was only in recent years that the community acquired an intense distaste for Bus 142 and became determined to rid itself of it. Why that suddenly happened remains a mystery. It might just be that it took on a life of its own.
Poor old Bus 142 became such a target — even literally as evidenced by the bullet holes that riddled it — and it didn’t stand a chance of staying forever wild, which is what should have been.
Bus 142 is no longer in its nearly six-decade wilderness home. It no longer provides joy and solace like it did for thousands of pilgrims.
Michael E. Bemis is the author of “The Hijacking of Alaska’s Magic Bus, Bus 142.” His opinions are his own.
