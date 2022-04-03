Working together to keep our schools functioning

There have been many disasters that have affected the educational system in Fairbanks. Because of these complications, the school board had to make the difficult choice of closing some schools. What exactly are these complications that lead to school closure, besides Covid?
Over the past decade, the district’s enrollment has dropped by more than 2,000 students. Fewer students lead to fewer staff members in our schools. That — paired with the challenge of hiring qualified staff to fill vacancies in unoccupied jobs — leads to few educational opportunities for students. Additionally, the district must maintain more space than is required when buildings are not utilized to their full capacity, leading to inefficient use of financial resources. The school board already has an estimated $19 million budget gap.
The Board of Education asked that the district carefully examine multiple options at the beginning of this school year. At the school board meeting on Feb. 1, the school board decided to close three elementary schools (Nordale, Joy and Anderson), repurpose one elementary school (Nordale) and move middle schools to grades six through eight. These changes can and will affect families and staff.
Parents will have to find a new routine for dropping off students, and a duty that can get hectic at times. Those parents may have a crammed schedule; a family with multiple children could see their kids attending schools in different locations, resulting in parents trying to get their kids to different schools on time. If they’re not used to it, it’s going to take some time.
Students, too, would need to adapt to changes in a new environment, which isn’t easy for everyone. Sometimes moving schools can alter student development. The student may not be able to see their friends again if they transfer to a school that not a lot of their friends go to or their friends end up attending a different school — for example, a school where you would need to enter a lottery to be selected to attend. Not everyone will be selected to get into that school.
For staff members, it will be difficult for them as well to adapt to these changes. They will have to face new challenges in classrooms like new types of students and different environments. They may also need to teach subjects that they may not have much experience in due to that subject not being filled because the district reduced the number of staff members. All of these factors can cause stress among teachers, and in turn, could hinder their jobs.
Along with these changes, another challenge could start pop up again which could make these changes even harder for families — Covid.
Covid has been a problem in the past and present and now possibly the future. There is a chance that cases could start rising as they did a few months ago when mandatory masking was eliminated. With new students joining schools with an already full student population can lead to the number of Covid cases rising twice as much as before. By that time, masking will be mandatory again, but it may be too late. There will already be high Covid case numbers and students will be staying at home for schooling. Before we know it, we will be back to remote learning. From experience, remote learning isn’t as easy as in-person learning, and that can lead to problems with students’ learning abilities. New variants of the Omicron virus could contribute to that.
It’s not easy for everyone to adapt to school changes or even face these challenges. This is why we should try to do something about it while we can. What I am trying to do is raise money for the district to help with the financial problems the district is facing. We could continue to mask and start decreasing Covid numbers. There is evidence that masking has been an effective way to reduce Covid. The other thing we can do is get vaccinated. If we get vaccinated, we can keep ourselves safe along with keeping others safe.
It doesn’t matter what we do if it isn’t positively impacting our community, especially our schools. We as a community should try to help each other in the best way possible if we want to continue seeing our friends and family in-person and not go back to long-distant contact.