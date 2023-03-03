 Skip to main content
Without vaccinations, polio will find victims in our country

The first time I saw a child physically marred by polio was in November of 1992 on a street in India. A boy no more than 8, using badly scarred elbows because his hands were unusable, dragged his limp lower torso toward me across the filthy sidewalk, his uncontrolled legs twisted so far askew that they hardly appeared to be legs at all. He was begging, because that was the life available to him. And given the absence of any means of reversing polio’s damage, the only life he would ever likely know. He was one of numerous children I encountered that winter whose bodies had been contorted beyond recognition by polio. It’s something most Americans never see but those who have never forget.

I was born in America in the early 1960s, less than a decade after our nation’s last major polio epidemic, which left thousands dead and hundreds of thousands physically impaired for life. It only ended when the polio vaccine was discovered and rapidly administered. My parents, part of the Greatest Generation, wasted no time sparing their children from a virus that had haunted their childhoods and killed schoolmates.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks.

