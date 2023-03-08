 Skip to main content
Willow Project will have damaging repercussions

The decision whether to allow oil development on NPR-A Willow is coming to a head.

Many people are saying enough is enough when it comes to new oil development. We need to reverse the heating of the Earth before it’s too late, and therefore we need to invest in methods of producing energy that doesn’t burn fossil fuels instead of new oil development.

Adam Wool is a former state representative from District 5, 2014-2022. He lives in Fairbanks.

