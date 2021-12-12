Why you should support the Tribal Acknowledgment Ballot Initiative

On Nov. 26 the News-Miner published a letter from Mary Bishop expressing her thoughts on the Tribal Acknowledgment Ballot Initiative. Volunteers are now out collecting signatures to get this initiative onto the ballot at our 2022 election, and one had approached her at Safeway. Mrs. Bishop chose not to add her signature, stating that she thought our federally recognized tribes were already recognized as sovereigns by the state. This is of course her right, however she also apparently equates the initiative with the establishment of Indian Country in Alaska. She also stated she thought the initiative was “either 1) a public relations thing without meaning, or 2) an effort to put something in statute that is not immediately obvious to the reader.”
Rest assured, the Alaskans for Better Government ballot initiative is none of the above. Yes, our tribes are federally recognized and have been for many years, but this has not stopped the state of Alaska from acting in opposition to them on many occasions. Our state court has acknowledged that tribes are here and continue to exist as sovereigns in several important decisions. An Alaska attorney general has issued an opinion stating the same. But court decisions can be overturned and new AGs can issue new opinions. Something more permanent is needed and this initiative is not a meaningless public relations stunt. Rather, it is an effort to officially establish Alaska’s tribes as part of the fabric of governance in the state. This does not mean that all parties will always agree, but it does establish a more even playing field, and it will encourage state policy makers to keep making progress in state-tribal relations. We would join the growing number of states that have some form of legislative office dedicated to tribal relations.
Until all three branches of our government agree to officially recognize Tribes, and follow through, establishing a proper government to government relationship with them, we live with the possibility of further animosity. That animosity does not come cheap. When the State pursues litigation against a Tribe, or defends itself because a Tribe has been forced to file suit, everyone must spend money. That money is public money, money we have very little of that could be much better spent on needed services like education and law enforcement. Tribal citizens are also Alaskans, so when the State fights a Tribe in court they are fighting their own citizens. That may not be immediately obvious to the average person, but if they understood the actual cost incurred when the State takes a Tribe to court the need to put something in statute and provide stability would probably be pretty obvious.
Now for the concern about Indian Country. This initiative has nothing to do with placing tribally owned lands into trust. Tribes that own fee land will still need to go through the established process if they wish to place their land into federal trust. Affected neighbors, including the State, will still have an opportunity to participate in the process. Tribes in Alaska collectively own very little land, so even if they were to be successful in putting all their fee lands into trust this would be a tiny fraction of the land in Alaska and it would not be contiguous. The average citizen would probably never notice the change. And an improved relationship with the State might even reduce the need for some tribes to pursue trust land status.
This initiative has the support of the Alaska Federation of Natives, the Alaska Municipal League, Sealaska Corporation, Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes, Tangirnaq Native Village, Old Harbor Native Village Corporation, Copper River Native Association and Sealaska Heritage Institute. A respectful partnership between Tribes and the State of Alaska would be of value to everyone. Working together to solve common problems is much cheaper than going to court.
So please, add your name to a ballot petition when you have the opportunity. How you vote at election time will be up to you, but there is no good reason to prevent the citizens of Alaska from having their say on this. We are stronger when we work together.