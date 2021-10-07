Why we should stand united now more than ever

Here in the Interior, we are surrounded by military bases filled with devoted men and women ready to defend this great nation of ours from threats and intruders. Oh, I feel sorry for any country that tries to march into America with their guns in hand to start a war. They would be met with the best military on Earth along with armed citizens; their plans wouldn’t progress past the end of the week.
America has it all going for us; a strong military, the Constitution, education for all, great farmland, oceans on all sides. We are set.
But what if an enemy already knew this and realized he was outgunned but still has his sights set on us? He would have to get creative. How do you take down the greatest and most heavily armed country on Earth? You divide them. Cut that country right in half. Begin by dismantling the military person by person and break down their law agencies. Then disrupt their medical fields and use education as indoctrination for socialism. That’s a lot for an invader to do, but could it happen?
Let’s look at our circumstances. We are dealing with a disease that’s created by man (in my opinion) that takes out a specific population — the age that knows the past. As this disease circulates it causes fear, isolation and panic. Shots show up that actually had patents from years before the man-made virus started spreading. Malaria drugs were pulled from the shelves before the first case was made public. Now, we are divided — shots, no shots, masks, no masks. Our loved ones are dying, some by the disease and some by the lack of proven treatments that are being withheld. Why are they being withheld? Other countries are using them successfully. Then there’s the attack on our police officers and the indoctrination inside the school system.
What if we are being invaded right now? But instead of guns, it’s bio warfare to cause division? Hillary Clinton warned us that bio weaponry could happen. What if we are being systematically broken down right now as we fight each other worshipping the god of fear. What if this is actually World War III, but it’s a silent war, under our radars, around the guns, through the borders.
Maybe it’s time we stop fighting each other and instead start listening to Jesus and love one another. If we stay strong as Americans, stand with freedom and faith, help each other, then maybe if we are in a war, we can beat this enemy.
Matthew 12:25: “But Jesus knew their thoughts and said to them, every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand.”
We are not each others enemies. We are all Americans. We have a great country.
Whether it’s another nation invading or just Satan himself dividing us, no weapon can defeat love for Jesus and love for one another. Treat each person like they are your brother or sister or mother or father. We have disagreements but forgive each other. We wouldn’t watch as our child suffers alone, so don’t let our neighbors suffer alone either.
If this is an invasion, the enemy won’t stand a chance against us if we are united. Isaiah 54:17: “No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is of me, saith the Lord.”