Why we should be holding the school district more accountable

In recent weeks the Fairbanks North Star Borough school district and board members have caused nothing but chaos and turmoil for the families of “brick and mortar” students as well as the teaching staff with the uncertainty of positions next year.
With this pandemic in place, the cost of everything going up, the stress and worry of getting sick, the 130-plus staff the district plans on laying off now have to worry about obtaining another employment opportunity to continue providing for their families. It is clear they are racing to put this decision into play but they are not doing it with precise accuracy.
Based on the most recent budget posted, there are not enough calculations on the special education numbers. The budget is estimating 178 special education students in all three middle schools combined when based on their current enrollment numbers posted online, there are 164 students unaccounted for. The budget posted is unrealistic. If you examine it closely, they state a certified teacher has a master’s degree while receiving an average of over $80K without benefits per year. The district’s blatant disregard for the special education community with their statements of “Well, we have to take care of them so we will,” is nothing but an attempt at appeasing the public.
It is becoming clear as time goes on, the school district is attempting to push students out of the “brick and mortar” schools while encouraging them into charter schools and homeschooling. If the district is trying to underestimate enrollment numbers as Mr. DeGraw has stated, why is there such a high increase into the budget for the schools that have the smallest numbers? There was $49 million in taxpayers’ money for the 21/22 school year provided to the district, and it is clear the members of the district are abusing their power to place money according to how they see fit versus where it is required.
Title I is the largest federally funded educational program which provides federal funds to schools with high percentages of low-income students. It is unjust to provide schools with a 4% economically disadvantaged population with additional funding that is to be provided to the schools with a 40%+ economically disadvantaged population.
There is a line in the budget paperwork under goals that states “Provide multiple ways to progress through the K-12 system based on student needs and interests.” It does not appear as though there are any options other than “brick and mortar” K-5, 6-8, 9-12 for those who are unlucky enough to win a charter school lottery or have the ability to homeschool. In most recent events, board members have stated they would be open to hearing options of providing K-8th grade schools, yet by closing Joy Elementary, they are eliminating the possibility of having this in place for multiple schools as Joy currently operates efficiently as such. The repurposing of Nordale Elementary to create a Field Of Dreams quote is not saving any money other than the layoffs of qualified staff that provide meaningful education to their students’ day in and day out even despite the pandemic. Every single homeschool family I have spoken to, does not want a “homeschool building” which board member April Smith abused her power to continuously advocate for all while knowing this is an ethical violation. It’s interesting how with a 200 student decrease in enrollment from 20/21 to 21/22, there was a $500k increase to the budget. Now, with an estimated additional decrease in enrollment, there is another increase of over $575K. Where is the benefit for the “brick and mortar” schools?
Each school needs to start getting involved in this situation and start fighting together instead of each person fighting for their school. The raises are not going to the right places, the public needs to start looking into the details instead of just believing what is being said. Every person has a say in this; it doesn’t matter if you are a parent/grandparent/aunt/uncle of a school age child, a teacher in the district or a taxpayer you have a voice that deserves to be heard. Your taxpayer money is going to the district and you have as much right to get answers as the rest of us.