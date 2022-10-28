Why we’re switching from Bart LeBon to Maxine Dibert

We are a group of Fairbanksans that used to support Bart Lebon, but this election we are supporting Maxine Dibert.
Let us explain why.
There are very real differences between Maxine Dibert, a full time public school teacher, and her opponent Bart LeBon, a retired banker. Dibert is one of the most exciting and hard working candidates we’ve seen in Fairbanks in a long time, and will bring a much needed perspective to Juneau – Fairbanks working families.
But before we even learned about Dibert’s run for house, Bart Lebon let us down.
After winning his 2018 election by one vote, LeBon recognized he represented a purple district, and joined a bipartisan coalition of Independents, Democrats, and moderate Republicans. That gave Fairbanks a seat at the table, and reflected a good faith effort to work across the aisle.
That has changed. In 2020 LeBon left the coalition, and allowed the legislature to come to a standstill for 24 days of wheeling and dealing for power. At any point during those 24 days, LeBon could have rejoined the coalition, gotten the legislature back to work, and scored an influential role for Fairbanks in the legislature. Heck, he likely could have been the Chair of the Finance Committee, had he made that choice.
That’s not what he chose. Maybe it was the pressure from his political party, but rather than negotiating the best position for Fairbanks, he stuck with the same extreme legislators that have supported the draconian cuts to our university, limited Alaskan’s access to health care, and advanced reckless fiscal policies that threaten the solvency of the Permanent Fund.
Thankfully, LeBon’s attempt to empower those legislators failed — but only because a courageous Republican from Eagle River stepped up to work across the aisle. This year, when the stakes are so high, we’re not interested in giving Bart another chance.
But more than that, we have a better alternative.
Maxine Dibert was born and raised in Fairbanks. She has been a beloved teacher in our community for 22 years. She is married to a firefighter and together they have raised two kids here. She has seen firsthand what has happened in our schools: classrooms crammed with 35 students, teachers leaving the state, bus routes without any drivers. She understands what it means for families to be stressed about the cost of heating their homes. She’s done with lip-service from Juneau.
We are too.
We’ve watched the slow demise of our public education system. As the only state where educators don’t get any retirement benefit, no wonder teachers are leaving. Maxine has committed to addressing that problem, Bart has not.
We’ve watched our university be forced to fight off a barrage of cuts, when we should be investing in the economic future of our state. Maxine has committed to joining the bipartisan coalition that will defend our university, Bart has not.
And it’s painfully obvious that with more political fights than results, most people in our community don’t even pay attention because they don’t believe their voice matters. Maxine is putting in the work to change that.
If Maxine’s campaign is any indicator, she’ll bring the new energy and work ethic our community deserves. On top of teaching full time, Maxine has been out knocking doors almost every night of the week. We see her yard signs everywhere: next to the yard signs of Democrats, Independents, and yes even Republicans. She listens. She understands.
It’s not very often that a selfless candidate like Maxine comes along. We’re excited to support her. We have no concerns about where her priorities will lie. She’s one of us, and she will stand up for the working families of Fairbanks.
