Why I am supporting a Constitutional Convention for Alaska

Tell someone you’re going to vote for a constitutional convention, they have two questions right off. What’s wrong with the Alaska constitution? Isn’t it too big of a risk that we could get something worse? I once thought that way, too. Here is why I changed my mind.

Everyone has their own issue, but anyone paying attention knows their big problems that are not being solved — not by ballot initiatives, not by the state Legislature and not by the governor. According to usanews.com, Alaska ranks 49 out of 50 for education quality even though we spend far more per student than any other state. How can we expect a great place to live when the education system is so subpar? I know I don’t want to send my kids to public school in Alaska to be dumbed down and lose the love of learning I want to instill.

Joshua Church is a third-generation Alaskan and lives in Fairbanks.

