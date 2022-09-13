Why I am supporting a Constitutional Convention for Alaska

Tell someone you’re going to vote for a constitutional convention, they have two questions right off. What’s wrong with the Alaska constitution? Isn’t it too big of a risk that we could get something worse? I once thought that way, too. Here is why I changed my mind.
Everyone has their own issue, but anyone paying attention knows their big problems that are not being solved — not by ballot initiatives, not by the state Legislature and not by the governor. According to usanews.com, Alaska ranks 49 out of 50 for education quality even though we spend far more per student than any other state. How can we expect a great place to live when the education system is so subpar? I know I don’t want to send my kids to public school in Alaska to be dumbed down and lose the love of learning I want to instill.
Whatever your position on the Permanent Fund, I remember a time when politics and politicians could focus on other issues. From the moment the governor and the Legislature stopped following the formula that the law requires, we have been stuck in years of quarreling. Let’s take the issue away from these bickering children and solve it once and for all.
Alaskans passed a spending cap in 1982. They understood politicians in the Legislature and the governor’s office would not hold back the continual rise in government spending. This is not a party issue, when republicans are in the minority, they support tax cuts, but they sure don’t when they are in the majority. The problem is that the 1982 constitutional spending cap was poorly written and never enforced a spending limit on our government.
I never thought I would live in a country that threw out our Fourth Amendment’s rights to privacy. However, after the last few years it’s apparent we need to increase our protections against health mandates and medical abuse. Medical freedom and having autonomy over your own decisions need to be strengthened in the constitution.
Land issues, hunting, fishing and subsistence living are some of the most important reasons why many of us, myself included, live in this state. Yet only 1% of the land is privately owned, and none of the subsurface rights are your own. We live in a state where the federal government and the state of Alaska control more than 85% of the land. This is wrong.
I don’t want to live in a state that allows for the murder of innocent lives. We need to look at installing protections for our most vulnerable people.
The Alaska Court system has allowed crime to get out of hand in this state. We need to address how we select and retain judges. Perhaps we also need an elected sheriff to be the people’s defense against bureaucratic abuse via law enforcement.
Who is wanting to keep things the same — elites, the Legislature and national outside interest groups? The top donor to the group pushing a no vote is the Sixteen Thirty Fund, based in DC. This fund has had hundreds of millions donated to it by one Swiss billionaire.
Who are the top donors pushing for a yes vote on the convention? Every single one of them is a local working Alaskan. I know, I am one of them.
Here’s how a convention works:
1. We vote to have one. Vote yes!
2. The Legislature selects the process.
4. The convention creates changes.
5. The proposed changes go to a yes or no vote of the people.
So, what’s wrong with Alaska’s constitution? Turns out quite a lot — just like the national constitution wouldn’t be near as good without the First, Second, Third and Fourth amendments. We need to amend Alaska’s constitution. Yes, a convention is a risk. If you don’t take a risk, you can never win. Anything in life worth having requires something from you. I have risked my life overseas for this country only to come home and see everything I believed I was fighting for slipping away or being destroyed actively. I used to think if not me who else would risk their life for their friends and country? Now I find myself thinking to “no voters,” if not now then when will you stand up for what’s right? I am willing to do something to save this state for my children. Are you?
Joshua Church is a third-generation Alaskan and lives in Fairbanks.