Why Humphrey's parade float deserves condemnation

Most political candidates don’t launch their campaigns by telling some of their potential voters that they are unwanted. But that’s what Fairbanks school board candidate Michael Humphrey did at last weekend’s Golden Days Parade. During an event honoring our town’s shared history, one intended to bring us together as a community, Humphrey purposefully sought to divide our town for his own political gain.

Humphrey entered a float in the parade that featured Johnny the Walrus, a character from a transphobic book by Matt Walsh, an internet troll who masquerades as a Christian, manufacturing and monetizing rage solely to line his pockets. Walsh’s posts and podcasts relentlessly attack fellow citizens of many persuasions, and he holds special contempt for LGBTQIA+ Americans. When Humphrey marched down Second Avenue with that float, he embraced Walsh’s bigotry, sullying an otherwise joyous event celebrating Fairbanks, and leaving our Chamber of Commerce with a problem it didn’t ask for.

David A. James is a writer and the editor of “Writing on the Edge: An Anthology of Contemporary Alaskan Stories.” The views expressed by the writer are his own and not necessarily those of the News-Miner.

