Why Humphrey's parade float deserves condemnation

Most political candidates don’t launch their campaigns by telling some of their potential voters that they are unwanted. But that’s what Fairbanks school board candidate Michael Humphrey did at last weekend’s Golden Days Parade. During an event honoring our town’s shared history, one intended to bring us together as a community, Humphrey purposefully sought to divide our town for his own political gain.
Humphrey entered a float in the parade that featured Johnny the Walrus, a character from a transphobic book by Matt Walsh, an internet troll who masquerades as a Christian, manufacturing and monetizing rage solely to line his pockets. Walsh’s posts and podcasts relentlessly attack fellow citizens of many persuasions, and he holds special contempt for LGBTQIA+ Americans. When Humphrey marched down Second Avenue with that float, he embraced Walsh’s bigotry, sullying an otherwise joyous event celebrating Fairbanks, and leaving our Chamber of Commerce with a problem it didn’t ask for.
Little is presently known about political neophyte Humphrey. His website offers three bullet points and nothing more. On LinkedIn he lists himself as deputy chief information officer for Tanana Chiefs Conference, which has strict anti-discrimination policies that his float clearly violated.
Humphrey has the right to hold whatever views he wishes, as well as to run for office. And the float was permissible under present parade rules. Apart from those targeted and those who support Walsh, few understood it. And Walsh himself is mostly known only to purely performative religious extremists. So the judges can be forgiven for inadvertently awarding the float first prize for best political entry, a decision they quickly and publicly renounced.
Regardless, growing anger is directed at the Chamber of Commerce, which organized the parade and thus needs to address this unfortunate incident with more than lip service.
Chambers of Commerce represent businesses, not communities. But the parade is a community event hosted by the Chamber, to which every member of the public is invited. When part of that public is attacked by a participant simply for existing, it’s no longer a welcoming public event. This inevitably reflects on its organizer. Yes, the Chamber’s parade was hijacked without the Chamber knowing in advance. No one in the Chamber saw this coming. Yet for the Chamber to say nothing on behalf of those Humphrey targeted is a tacit endorsement of an act carried out under its purview.
The Chamber’s board, which meets tomorrow, will reportedly discuss the matter. It has an obligation to publicly state that Humphrey’s message does not reflect the views of the Chamber. In respect to impacted community members as well the hoodwinked judges, the prize for best political float should be rescinded and that category dropped from the awards moving forward. If nothing is done about Humphrey’s actions, eventually a future entrant will do something worse.
It’s not for his politics that Humphrey should be stripped of the prize. It’s for the float itself. It hatefully attacked members of our community, including people he doesn’t even know who have lived here their entire lives. If this is not properly refuted by the parade’s host, the parade will cease being a community event. I don’t believe for a moment that’s what the Chamber wants. But if community events aren’t welcoming to all, they aren’t community events anymore.
The Chamber isn’t responsible for what Humphrey did, but it has a responsibility to make things right. Longtime residents of Fairbanks want to believe its members value all their customers. Taking the steps listed above will shift anger away from the Chamber and onto Humphrey, where it belongs. Hopefully the board will recognize this, take the community into consideration, and act accordingly.
David A. James is a writer and the editor of “Writing on the Edge: An Anthology of Contemporary Alaskan Stories.” The views expressed by the writer are his own and not necessarily those of the News-Miner.