Why history and hope play a role in vaccinating a school district

Now that the dust has finally settled around the Yukon Flats School District’s vaccine mandate, I feel it is time to explain as best I can why I made the motion and voted with the other six members of the board to approve a vaccine mandate for the district. I speak only for myself and what my reasons are. The other members are strong individuals and can speak for themselves.
First, to understand why I did what I did, you need to know who I am. I was born in 1953 and raised on the coast of Maine. I moved to Alaska in 1976 and into the Yukon Flats in 1977. During the next 20-plus years, I taught school in several villages and landed in Fort Yukon in 1984 where I worked until the late 90s when I retired from teaching. I then coached basketball for almost 20 years and was able to travel around the state and made many friends in the villages. I don’t miss basketball practice, but I do miss seeing all those people who made us so welcome when we came to play. I got to feel like these communities were a second home. These experiences, without a doubt, have helped shape my views on this pandemic.
I consider myself a child of vaccines. I have been getting vaccines my entire life. I remember lining up in school with classmates to receive shots from the public health nurse. I have a strong memory of standing in line and receiving the first polio vaccine in the late 50s. My parents stood in line with me and received the vaccine which was a great surprise to me. Those of you as old as I remember how scary polio was to our families. My upper left arm bears the dime-sized scar of the smallpox vaccine which children no longer receive because of the success of that vaccine.
After my children were born, I began to take them to see the nurse to receive their shots. In the last two years, I have received flu shots (a new vaccine every year, which is another story), two shingles shots, a pneumonia vaccine, and two Covid vaccines and the booster. I would like to report that I do not glow in the dark, magnets do not hang off me, I sadly did not get free cable or improved wifi, nor did I experience any side effects except a sore arm. I believe that Covid vaccines are safe and are keeping people alive and out of hospitals. I believe the science. In Fauci and Zink I trust.
Although I am not Native, I have spent most of my adult life around Native people and I have no desire to change that. I have a great respect for the Native culture and the people. My wife is Native and a cancer survivor. Our five adult children and two nephews who spent many nights sleeping on our couch are all Native. The 14 grandchildren they have blessed us with are all Native. The history of the effects of pandemics on Native people in the Americas is scary. From smallpox, the Spanish flu, TB, up to present time, the effects on Native populations has at times been devastating but always much stronger than on white populations. In this pandemic, before the vaccines came out, Native people were dying at a rate almost three times higher than the white population (News-Miner). That is a frightening number and led to a large push in this state to get Native populations vaccinated. I will forever be grateful to the Native Village of Fort Yukon, the City of Fort Yukon, Tanana Chiefs Conference, and the Council of Athabascan Tribal Governments through the Fort Yukon Clinic that have worked so hard to keep myself and my family safe during this pandemic. Although Covid is again moving through our villages, people are not dying at a high rate because the vaccines work. We have lost people we should not have lost and will never be able to replace. I know it could be much worse. Villages can not survive if their populations are torn asunder by early and unnecessary deaths especially if it is among our younger adults and children.
As a family, we lost our son the first week of March. He had Covid in January and survived, but then died of a stroke at age 41. He was hitting his stride in life, working as city manager, and serving on numerous statewide boards dealing with fisheries and subsistence. Although I have no proof, I somehow believe that Covid contributed to his death as 41-year-old men do not have and/or die from massive strokes. There is now a hole in our family that can never be filled, and I still grieve for him and will until my time comes. It is a feeling that I would wish on no one else yet it has happened here several times here during this pandemic. Young adults, parents are gone and no longer with us. Our son left behind two young children who now must grow up without him. And I am not alone. Over 800,000 Americans have died during this pandemic. The figure is beyond my comprehension as is the suffering this disease caused.
I must also state here that I consider myself a man of faith. It has bothered me as to how many people of faith have not been vaccinated. It makes no sense to me. People ask where are the miracles today like in the Bible? I see miracles every day. I truly believe that the vaccines are a miracle because they have saved so many lives. You have been given free will by your creator and your creator expects you to make the right choices. I can only pray that you make the right choice and get vaccinated. If what I have said here saves one life and frees one family from suffering, then it was well worth the effort.
Now the questions arise from those of you who I say to that you must get vaccinated or lose your job. What about my rights? My body, my temple. You can’t tell me what to do. I have the right not to take the vaccine. And I say that you are correct. You have your rights. You just won’t be allowed to work with the students of Yukon Flats School District. We can’t run the risk of unvaccinated employees giving our students Covid and infecting our families and our future. We need our children in classrooms and not trying to receive their education by any form of distance delivery. If you think that you have poor internet, let me welcome you to our world where many homes don’t have any internet at all. Even if we were able to afford put internet into every home, the speed we would be able to provide and the need for quality devices would, without a doubt, defeat that effort. If you like watching spinning circles while you try to load a two- minute video, come to my house. And, we have found, that written packets, provided by teachers, are a poor substitute for in person learning. And testing is not the answer. Even if we tested unvaccinated employees every day, it would not protect our children and keep our schools open. By the time you test positive, you will have already exposed your students and everyone else you came in contact with. The end result would be another school closure. Even though Covid has run through our communities at various times and is right now, we must take steps to protect our future. If you are truly here for our students, then get vaccinated. As far as your rights are concerned, I truly respect them. I grew up and came of age during the 60s and 70s when protest was a rite of passage. Hell no, we won’t go! We stood for individual’s freedom and rights. But there is an old saying about your rights. It basically says that your rights stop at the point your fist touches my nose. By refusing to get vaccinated, you are hitting my nose.
I hope that I have been clear as to why I felt that a vaccine mandate was necessary. I would like to thank our superintendent for her hard work in following the board’s direction and bearing the work of enforcing our mandate. I wish the people who refused to get vaccinated and left us well and hope your refusal to not be vaccinated does not hurt you in the future. I fear that it will as it appears that more and more doors will be closed to you in the future by your choice. I am very grateful to the people who have stepped up to replace those who left us and I thank all our vaccinated employees for being the strong people you are. We could not have done this without you. I weep for all who have lost someone in this pandemic because I feel we all bear those losses. I pray for peace in your lives as I find it foolish that we are fighting with each other about wearing a mask to protect all of us. I wish for vaccines in everyone’s arms and life to return to normal but I fear it won’t and we will be facing a new normal because, as long as we have unvaccinated people, Covid is not going away. And to all of you who have taken the time to read and consider what I have said here:
Mahsi’ choh.