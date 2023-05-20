 Skip to main content
Why do elected officials not respond to their constituents?

In recent months, there have been numerous topics in our local and national news which are a concern for many of us living in the Interior of Alaska. Some of those topics under discussion may deal with legislation, immigration, education, taxation, tourism, liquefied natural gas, trucking and mining. After some initial study and review on certain topics, I wrote to our elected representatives to express my concerns and to request a written reply from their offices on their position regarding the specified subject matter within my inquiry.

I’ve emailed a letter of questions on specific issues and requested a reply from the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Members Haney, Rotermund, Cash, Fletcher, Guttenburg, Kelly, Lojewski, O’Neall and Wilson. Four assemblymembers were courteous and replied in a reasonable time frame. (Fletcher, Guttenburg, Kelly and O’Neall) Five others failed to reply at all. I then sent a second email to solicit a response to my previous inquiries. Of the five errant members that failed to respond in the second solicitation, just one made the effort to send a reply (Haney). Cash, Rotermund, Lojewski and Wilson have yet to respond. I also sent an email to Mayor Ward requesting his position on my concerns. To date, no response from his office.

Richard S. Tilly is a long time Fairbanks resident, a retired building contractor, and owner/member RTI, LLC.

