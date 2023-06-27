 Skip to main content
When profits trump good sense

Anybody remember the $5.6 billion deal between BP and Hilcorp a few years ago? I do, and it was a bad one, because Alaska’s Regulatory Commission (RCA) basically gave it a free pass without looking into Hilcorp’s ability to assure Alaskans that it had the financial capability to respond to oil spills, do high quality maintenance on the oil line and the Valdez Marine Terminal, and to remove the pipeline infrastructure at the end of its life.

What’s more, the three parties cut this deal behind closed doors without any public transparency as to the details of the agreement. And this was allowed, it was said, because of Hilcorp’s Limited Liability Company (LLC) status.

Frank Keim is an author and environmentalist. He is a 54-year Alaska resident who lived in the villages of Hooper Bay, Scammon Bay, Emmonak and Marshall before settling down in Fairbanks.

