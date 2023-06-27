When profits trump good sense

Anybody remember the $5.6 billion deal between BP and Hilcorp a few years ago? I do, and it was a bad one, because Alaska’s Regulatory Commission (RCA) basically gave it a free pass without looking into Hilcorp’s ability to assure Alaskans that it had the financial capability to respond to oil spills, do high quality maintenance on the oil line and the Valdez Marine Terminal, and to remove the pipeline infrastructure at the end of its life.
What’s more, the three parties cut this deal behind closed doors without any public transparency as to the details of the agreement. And this was allowed, it was said, because of Hilcorp’s Limited Liability Company (LLC) status.
Something smells real fishy to me about the RCA’s approval of this sale, not only because of its secrecy, but because it is unconstitutional, and, if allowed for a huge multinational company like Hilcorp and its sister corporation Harvest with a proven record of environmental and safety violations, would provide a terrible precedent for similar future oil pipeline sales.
The City of Valdez feels the same as I and uncountable other Alaskans do about this backroom deal, and has filed an appeal against the RCA and its corporate collaborators with the Alaska Supreme Court to block it from happening. The City argues that the RCA’s interpretation of the law is wrong, and that the agency’s decision and proceedings violate fundamental free speech and due process rights under the Alaska and U.S. constitutions. And let’s remember that Valdez has a high stakes interest in safeguarding its community by ensuring any new owner of both the TAPS pipeline and nearby Marine Terminal is financially able to operate such massive infrastructure safely and with the utmost respect and responsibility to the incomparably unique natural beauty of Prince William Sound.
I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to win this case against Hilcorp et al for Alaskans. As the largest oil deal ever to occur in Alaska, the case’s outcome will set the standard for transparency in regard to how all future oil pipeline sales are handled, and for whether we the public will have the right to know the basic financial information of corporations profiting from OUR natural resources.
Put another way, if the process of approving the BP-Hilcorp transfer on a secret record is ignored, it will set a dangerous precedent for future sales and transactions of Alaska’s oil and gas.
We Alaskans deserve to know the full truth about the multibillion-dollar multinational companies making such enormous profits from our natural treasures. In total ignorance, we could never hope to be able to advocate intelligently for comprehensive fiscal policies, oil taxes or other legislation that would keep us solvent, adaptive, and resilient into the distant future.
Frank Keim is an author and environmentalist. He is a 54-year Alaska resident who lived in the villages of Hooper Bay, Scammon Bay, Emmonak and Marshall before settling down in Fairbanks.