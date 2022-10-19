 Skip to main content
When is it ripe for a political revolution?

I have been an Alaskan since the Air Force first brought me to the state back in the late 80s. Since then, I’ve married a local girl and raised two sons here. I’ve had the honor to work for Sen. Ted Stevens; I’ve also served in municipal management for both the Ketchikan Gateway Borough and the city of Valdez; and I’ve been privileged to assist Gov. Bill Walker as his deputy chief of staff.

But after 30 years of public service to this state, at every level of government, I now find myself disillusioned over what it means to be an Alaskan. Thirty years ago, I was so proud to call myself an Alaskan. Back then, “most” Alaskans who showed up on election day were considered hardy, hardworking, stewards of the Great Land, who generally supported the concept of working toward a greater good.

John is a former search and rescue pilot for the U.S. Air Force, he’s been a decades-long public servant to the state, and has lived in Anchorage, Ketchikan, Valdez and Juneau. He currently hangs his hat in Copper Center.

