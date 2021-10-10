Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What a Star of David means and what it doesn’t

In anti-mask and anti-vaccine protests across the country and across the world, some people have felt justified in choosing to wear a Star of David to express outrage over what they consider to be suppression of their rights. As many of us read recently in the news, the Anchorage Assembly featured several such protesters.

Because Anchorage mishegas (that’s Yiddish for “silliness” or even “craziness”) sometimes trickles north to Fairbanks, I thought it would be useful to explain why using a Star of David in protest is insulting at best, anti-semitic at worst, and generally uninventive. I hope to never see it here. Most of you are probably already on the same page. This for those who want to know more as an ally or who are open to a personal perspective.

Let’s start with what the symbol really is. First and foremost, the Star of David is a religious symbol that has marked synagogues and Jewish prayer books for centuries. It was placed on flags by Jewish communities throughout the world and even on various sports uniforms worn by Jewish athletes. The Magen David, as it’s known in Hebrew, translates as “shield of David,” meant to convey God the Protector. It is a symbol of identity for Jews, to the extent that it is featured on the flag of Israel. In this sense, it’s no different from the cross for Christians or the star and crescent moon for Muslims.

Nazis co-opted the Star of David, twisting it into a mark of shame to tag Jews for persecution and annihilation. That the symbol was corrupted by the Nazis shouldn’t undermine its original intent and does not corrode the dignity with which Jews embrace the symbol today, as a form of expression in jewelry, a kipah (skullcap) or a flag.

Why is stealing the symbol and using it for your political protest anti-semitic? Because it trivializes the slow, well-planned, targeted corrosion of rights and ultimate enslavement and murder of 6 million of one kind of people just because of their ethnicity. Because in ignorance it dismisses the true meaning of the symbol and reduces Jews, repeatedly, to a group too pathetic to fight back as the Nazis destroyed their lives. There are plenty of symbols of oppression in the world. Why do people so cavalierly turn to the Jews to diminish their experience? It’s fundamentally not right.

And why is it insulting? Well, imagine someone took your religious symbol and waved it around as a way to protest whatever particular grievance they felt they were being subjected to at the moment. I don’t pretend to understand the meaning and feeling behind wearing any symbol that doesn’t belong to my own experience. No one should.

Before you head out to the next event where you want to silently or loudly proclaim your victimhood, think wider and deeper. Think about your particular issues and come up with something of your own, a symbol that you can be proud you created instead of stealing something you fundamentally don’t understand.

Elisabeth Nadin is a geologist, science writer and president of the board of Or Hatzafon, the Jewish Congregation of Fairbanks. Her views expressed here do not necessarily represent those of the board, the congregation or the rest of the Fairbanks Jewish community.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.