 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Susitna Access Project means access for all

  • Comments

We support the proposed West Susitna Access Project. As full-time residents of the Mat-Su Borough, which stands to benefit directly, we believe opening the area to more Alaskans will provide real opportunities for recreation, jobs, and settlement.

Currently, the area is hard to get to, and only a handful of people have the means to access it. Access to the region is currently available only by small plane or watercraft. The West Susitna Access Project represents an important first step in creating some form of year-round road access to the lands and resources west of the Susitna River.

Cindi Herman is the president of Friends of West Susitna. She lives year-round in Skwentna and operates the Skwentna Roadhouse, a lodging and hospitality business. She is a 65-year Alaska resident.

Rod Arno is the current policy director and former executive director for the Alaska Outdoor Council, and a wilderness guide. He lives in Palmer.

Colleen Sullivan-Leonard is a former Mat-Su legislator and current member of the Wasilla City Council. She is a fourth generation Alaskan and lives in Wasilla.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.