West Susitna Access Project means access for all

Cindi Herman is the president of Friends of West Susitna. She lives year-round in Skwentna and operates the Skwentna Roadhouse, a lodging and hospitality business. She is a 65-year Alaska resident.

Rod Arno is the current policy director and former executive director for the Alaska Outdoor Council, and a wilderness guide. He lives in Palmer.

Colleen Sullivan-Leonard is a former Mat-Su legislator and current member of the Wasilla City Council. She is a fourth generation Alaskan and lives in Wasilla.