West Susitna Access Project means access for all

We support the proposed West Susitna Access Project. As full-time residents of the Mat-Su Borough, which stands to benefit directly, we believe opening the area to more Alaskans will provide real opportunities for recreation, jobs, and settlement.
Currently, the area is hard to get to, and only a handful of people have the means to access it. Access to the region is currently available only by small plane or watercraft. The West Susitna Access Project represents an important first step in creating some form of year-round road access to the lands and resources west of the Susitna River.
What’s out there? Plenty. The recreational opportunities are many: hunting, fishing, boating, snowmachine travel, hiking and other outdoor pursuits are just a few of the activities families could enjoy with access to a road. Natural resources, including gold, could mean significant economic development in the future, providing good-paying jobs for residents who could get there by car instead of helicopter. Of course, as the Valley continues to expand its agricultural base, opportunity exists to farm the land, too. Enterprising Alaskans could expand tourism, outfitting, or guiding operations. We have no doubt the road will spur entrepreneurs to start businesses that put more Borough residents to work.
Some critics claim this road should not be built, arguing the area should be accessible only to a small group of visitors who can afford to visit and enjoy the resources. We fundamentally disagree. This part of the state is too special to be locked up for what amounts to exclusive use on public land. Building a road that offers some form of year-round access to all Alaskans is a good idea. Ask yourself this: which roads in Alaska do we regret building? The Glenn Highway? The Haul Road? The Seward or Sterling Highways? The answer, of course, is none of them. At the time, voices argued against their construction. The same is happening now. We unite around the belief that creating more access to Alaska’s land and resources in a way that balances safety and environmental conservation is a positive development.
In addition to a public access component, we believe the road should be designed in a manner that shares the financial burden between the state and any industries that plan to use it. One example of this is the Red Dog Mine transportation corridor. The cost of constructing the road to the Red Dog Mine has been fully repaid through tolls, and now generates revenue for the state. A similar model could work for West Susitna Access Project so that development costs are shared, ensuring the project is fiscally responsible. Finally, Alaskans should be given job and contracting priorities to construct the road.
The West Susitna Access Project continues its way through a public process. The state corporation leading the permit application process, the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, or AIDEA, recently applied for permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. That application triggers a robust public process that includes stakeholder engagement, community meetings, comment periods, and more. We encourage Alaskans who support the project to get involved and make their voices heard.
Because we are so committed to this cause, we have joined together with other like-minded Alaskans to support the West Susitna Access Project. Friends of West Susitna is a newly formed non-profit organization working to advance the road. Our mission is simple: to advocate for year-round road access to lands and resources west of the Susitna River. Building a road represents a critical first step in meeting that goal, and one we believe Alaskans can rally around and support. Join us, and let’s work together to ensure this project is successful and meets the needs of those of us who call the Mat-Su Borough home.
Cindi Herman is the president of Friends of West Susitna. She lives year-round in Skwentna and operates the Skwentna Roadhouse, a lodging and hospitality business. She is a 65-year Alaska resident.
Rod Arno is the current policy director and former executive director for the Alaska Outdoor Council, and a wilderness guide. He lives in Palmer.
Colleen Sullivan-Leonard is a former Mat-Su legislator and current member of the Wasilla City Council. She is a fourth generation Alaskan and lives in Wasilla.