We're ranking Walker/Drygas No. 1. Here's why.

Stephen McAlpine of Anchorage served as lieutenant governor under two governors, from 1982-1990. Luke Hopkins of Fairbanks was mayor of the Fairbanks North Star Borough from 2009 to 2015. Mike Navarre of Kenai was a representative from 1984 to 1996 and he has served three terms as mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough. Beth Kerttula of Juneau was a representative from 1999 to 2014, including four terms as Democratic Minority leader. Mike Szymanski of Big Lake was a representative from 1982 to 1986 and a senator from 1987 to 1991.