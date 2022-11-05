 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

We're ranking Walker/Drygas No. 1. Here's why.

‘Vote your values” is something we hear time and time again. As former Democratic leaders from across Alaska, that’s exactly what we will do in this election by ranking Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas No. 1 for governor and lieutenant governor. If you also place a value on new leadership in Alaska, we urge you to join us. Here’s why.

Electability matters. Alaska is an increasingly moderate state, and the only ticket that can win is one that ignites a coalition made up of people on the right, the left and everywhere in between. The Independent unity ticket of Walker, a former Republican, and Drygas, a former Democrat, does exactly that.

Stephen McAlpine of Anchorage served as lieutenant governor under two governors, from 1982-1990. Luke Hopkins of Fairbanks was mayor of the Fairbanks North Star Borough from 2009 to 2015. Mike Navarre of Kenai was a representative from 1984 to 1996 and he has served three terms as mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough. Beth Kerttula of Juneau was a representative from 1999 to 2014, including four terms as Democratic Minority leader. Mike Szymanski of Big Lake was a representative from 1982 to 1986 and a senator from 1987 to 1991.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.