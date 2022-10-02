Weighing in on the health of Interior Alaska

As a nonprofit health system, every three years, Foundation Health Partners assesses our service region here in Interior Alaska for our collective health needs. We follow up on this assessment and create a Community Health Improvement Plan based on what we learn from our community. This fall, we are in the midst of a new assessment cycle and we would like to share a little bit about this process and why it is valuable for our community to engage.
As a result of our 2019 assessment, we learned that mental health care services were a concern in our community. Some of the growth in local mental health resources in recent years came from the work of community partners. Fairbanks is known for collaborating to build responsive services and one example of that is the Crisis Now program. This program ensures a team comes together to provide immediate and appropriate resources for emergency calls from people experiencing a mental health crisis.
Another area of concern identified in our last assessment was the number of people who have experienced trauma. Research shows that trauma can contribute to health conditions even decades later. We have partnered with The Fairbanks Wellness Coalition to develop an annual Resiliency Conference that helps our community organizations and professionals come together and increase our skills and knowledge around developing programs that prevent, intervene, and treat the many forms of trauma we face locally.
A third area of concern in our last assessment was a recognition of the shortage of senior care services and the urgent need to prepare for the rapid growth in our senior demographic. A team of local leaders has been meeting monthly to focus on advocacy, housing, workforce, and transitional services. Our goal is to ensure people are able to live independently and safely as we age and to have services that help those needing assistance. This spring, this team will host a community educational summit on issues in aging: “Fairbanks @50+“”
The purpose of undertaking a new assessment is to determine whether there are new emerging needs that we should begin to tackle. This year, we are excited to collaborate with the Interior Community Health Center (ICHC) as well as the Fairbanks Regional Public Health Center (FRPHC) to develop a joint assessment. We believe that working together will improve our effectiveness in responding to community needs. While our services are based in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, we also want to consider the needs in neighboring regions, as many residents living outside the borough receive some of their health care in Fairbanks.
We know that there are many factors that affect our health, such as the characteristics of the neighborhood we live in, the ability to access or increase our education, how the environment affects us, whether we can afford the things we need to live a full and healthy life, as well as access to the health care that we all need. So our health assessment goes beyond just the services our health care system provides.
This year, we developed a community wide survey for those who live in and around Fairbanks as we want to hear what you think. Our survey will be open until 5 p.m. Oct. 14. The link to take our survey is bit.ly/fairbanks22. The survey will ask you about your experiences and opinions on these topics and will take about 10-15 minutes of your time. The value of having your voice heard and helping to guide the planning of services and health care in the area is high. In addition to knowing you are contributing to an important piece of decision-making locally, we are also offering incentives for those who complete a survey. Every week, we are drawing a winner from those that participated over the previous week and winners will be able to select a $100 gift card for either Fred Meyers, Amazon, Lowe’s or Sourdough Fuel. At the close of the survey, we will also draw a winner for a $500 gift card. If you haven’t taken the survey, please consider doing so; we want to hear from you.
When our survey closes and we analyze the results, we will share both the results and our community health improvement plan. Results will be viewable from our website at foundationhealth.org and shared with local media outlets. We look forward to forming a plan to help our community develop improvements while using our natural strengths locally. Thank you for your help in this endeavor. Survey link bit.ly/fairbanks22.
Shelley Ebenal is CEO of Foundation Health Partners.