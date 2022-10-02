 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weighing in on the health of Interior Alaska

As a nonprofit health system, every three years, Foundation Health Partners assesses our service region here in Interior Alaska for our collective health needs. We follow up on this assessment and create a Community Health Improvement Plan based on what we learn from our community. This fall, we are in the midst of a new assessment cycle and we would like to share a little bit about this process and why it is valuable for our community to engage.

As a result of our 2019 assessment, we learned that mental health care services were a concern in our community. Some of the growth in local mental health resources in recent years came from the work of community partners. Fairbanks is known for collaborating to build responsive services and one example of that is the Crisis Now program. This program ensures a team comes together to provide immediate and appropriate resources for emergency calls from people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Shelley Ebenal is CEO of Foundation Health Partners.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.