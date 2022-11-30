We owe it to this community to finish the climate planning process

As the former public members of the borough’s climate action committee, we are writing to express our sincere hope that the climate planning process be seen through to completion. We have invested many hours in this process over the last year and, more importantly, the community has spoken loudly that they want the borough to take this seriously.
What matters most now is that the borough moves forward with common-sense solutions to protect borough infrastructure and residents and help reduce our contribution to the problem. Climate change is already eroding the Alaska way of life, whether our passion is mushing or snowmachining, gardening or farming, birding or bird hunting.
Over the last year, the committee grappled with several key questions. What is a reasonable goal? How can we make the plan as productive as possible without overreaching the authority of a second-class borough? How do we make sure we come up with a plan that truly reflects the will of our community?
We spent considerable time and effort trying to gather input from everyone who could be affected by this planning process. We reached out to the military bases, labor unions, outdoors groups, Alaska Native associations, home school programs, civil rights groups, churches, the chamber of commerce, social service groups, shipping companies, utilities, and more. In all, our stakeholder list totaled 69 groups.
We asked all of these groups to take the time to think about how climate change is already affecting them and how we can protect ourselves against threats and address this challenge in the most productive and fair way possible. We owe it to them to see this plan through.
The consultant the borough hired to develop the plan, RESPEC, also spoke directly with people who work in borough departments that are relevant to climate planning. They consulted with local experts about climate impacts and strategies for mitigating and adapting to climate change. And they did a ton of research — about municipal climate planning, science-based emissions-reduction targets, and the particular challenges and opportunities here in Fairbanks.
About 250 borough residents completed a climate-planning survey. Almost half said they are having a harder time growing food or harvesting wild food because of changes in weather or fish and game populations. More than half said their recreational opportunities have been affected. A large majority said their health and safety has been affected by icier roads and increased wildfire smoke. Most survey-takers wanted to see the borough lead the way among northern cities when it comes to understanding climate risks, creating a truly resilient community, and reducing our emissions.
With any survey or public process, it’s smart to ask, “Is this input representative?” While we wish everyone in our community had weighed in, we are grateful for the hundreds of people who took time to share their thoughts. And we encourage anyone who still wants to participate to fill out the survey or comment directly through the website. (www.fnsb.gov/1002/Proposed-FNSB-Climate-Action-and-Adaptat)
In our guidance to the consultant, we made it clear that we took public input seriously. That’s why the list of action ideas initially included every suggestion we received. We were in the process of working with RESPEC to edit the list of recommendations based on feasibility, cost-effectiveness, impact, and other community priorities like economic opportunities and personal freedoms.
As former members, we came to this issue with different backgrounds, different things we care about, different ways that climate change is affecting us, different solutions we see as most desirable, and different vulnerabilities we see for ourselves and those we care about. What united us was a commitment to a public process that prioritized public input and sought to find the most practical and desirable solutions for our community as a whole.
We all believe that protecting our community means taking climate change seriously and coming up with a plan to address it. We believe that to ignore this threat completely, even as impacts grow and quality of life erodes, would be shortsighted and would run counter to the will of our community.
A productive path forward would be to continue to gather public input, especially from people who haven’t yet been involved; make sure the suggested actions are consistent with community priorities; and bring everything together into a plan that will be acceptable to the Assembly and to our community as a whole.
All of us are willing to help however we can.
Lisa Baraff, Terry Chapin, Princess Johnson, Stefan Milkowski and Melissa Sikes are the former publicly appointed members of the borough’s Climate Action Committee.