 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

We owe it to this community to finish the climate planning process

As the former public members of the borough’s climate action committee, we are writing to express our sincere hope that the climate planning process be seen through to completion. We have invested many hours in this process over the last year and, more importantly, the community has spoken loudly that they want the borough to take this seriously.

What matters most now is that the borough moves forward with common-sense solutions to protect borough infrastructure and residents and help reduce our contribution to the problem. Climate change is already eroding the Alaska way of life, whether our passion is mushing or snowmachining, gardening or farming, birding or bird hunting.

Lisa Baraff, Terry Chapin, Princess Johnson, Stefan Milkowski and Melissa Sikes are the former publicly appointed members of the borough’s Climate Action Committee.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.