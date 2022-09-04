 Skip to main content
We need to stop lying

Too many times in my life I’ve told a lie. Some of the incidents stretch back in time 60 years or more. After all this time, I am still ashamed. My early childhood included regular church attendance. Five of my middle years were spent too far from any church to make attendance practicable. Still, my brother and I were schooled in the Ten Commandments. Mom and Dad stressed the ninth of the ten, don’t bear false witness: don’t lie. The ninth commandment in Exodus, the eighth commandment of the Quran, the fourth precept of Buddhism.

Here is an irony: In the United States, the loudest lies seem to be emanating from some of the (self-professed) most devout in their Christian faith. A common lie is that, somehow, massive voter fraud stole the last presidential election away from Donald Trump. Saying such a thing with absolutely no verifiable evidence does not make it so. It makes such a statement a lie. The proponents of this lie had over 60 chances to put forth evidence in a court of law. They did not do so because they had none. But they continue to shout this lie. They should be ashamed, but they are not. This lie is now being used to support laws restricting access to the ballot.

Ron Smith lives in Fairbanks

