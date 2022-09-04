We need to stop lying

Too many times in my life I’ve told a lie. Some of the incidents stretch back in time 60 years or more. After all this time, I am still ashamed. My early childhood included regular church attendance. Five of my middle years were spent too far from any church to make attendance practicable. Still, my brother and I were schooled in the Ten Commandments. Mom and Dad stressed the ninth of the ten, don’t bear false witness: don’t lie. The ninth commandment in Exodus, the eighth commandment of the Quran, the fourth precept of Buddhism.
Here is an irony: In the United States, the loudest lies seem to be emanating from some of the (self-professed) most devout in their Christian faith. A common lie is that, somehow, massive voter fraud stole the last presidential election away from Donald Trump. Saying such a thing with absolutely no verifiable evidence does not make it so. It makes such a statement a lie. The proponents of this lie had over 60 chances to put forth evidence in a court of law. They did not do so because they had none. But they continue to shout this lie. They should be ashamed, but they are not. This lie is now being used to support laws restricting access to the ballot.
Aside from the Ten Commandments, there are other Biblical rules of conduct. An additional 601 — some Bible authorities say 613 — rules laid down by the ancient rabbis can be found in the Old Testament, mainly in the Book of Leviticus. Six hundred-one rabbinical laws. I haven’t found any rank ordering of importance of the 601. Since violation of some are considered abominations, I have to assume that a violation of any single one is an abomination.
The abomination that attracts the most attention among some of the devout has to do with a man lying down with a man. Yet, of apparent equal weight on the abomination scale is wearing a garment of mixed fibers. Or eating pork chops. Anyone wearing a cotton/polyester shirt or blouse or eating pork is committing an offense equal to that of a man lying with a man. If that describes you, do not lie by saying you are upright and observe all the laws laid down in the Bible.
Much of the Christian wrath against gays, lesbians and such folks is couched in the term “a person continuing unrepentant in sin.” The idea is that a person who knows she/he is sinning, doesn’t ask forgiveness, and continues committing the sin, is to be condemned. Using what we now know about the wiring of the human brain, we can mount an excellent argument that this behavior is not a sin in the first place.
But, those who continually tell lies are also “persons continuing unrepentant in sin.” We see this behavior in some ordinary folk, some public officials, some espoused Christians, some persons running for political office in Alaska and, yes, the former President of the United States of America. Stop continuing in sin.
If you believe that the Bible is literally true then please do not assert that life begins with the fetal heartbeat. Or conception. That would be a lie. In Genesis, chapter 2, God molds clay into the form of a man and breathes life into it. Thus the first man, and by extension, every man or woman since, becomes alive at its first breath.
If you oppose expanding prenatal and neonatal health care to the (sacred) indigent but also oppose abortion because all life is sacred, you are lying. Stop telling the lie that you are pro-life. You are simply anti-abortion with no Biblical support for your opposition to the poor and no empathy for poor people who can’t afford health care. Their lives are sacred too, remember? So also are the lives of pregnant women who in some states must now carry the result of a rape or a truly life-threatening pregnancy to term or be tried for murder.
Please do not lie. Especially, do not continue to tell lies, any lies. To do so condemns you in several different faiths. St. Paul wrote in Ephesians 4:25: “So then, putting away falsehood, let all of us speak the truth.” Need a bigger Biblical authority? Jesus said (James 3:14) … ”do not be boastful and false to the truth.” Please, let’s all of us stop lying.
Ron Smith lives in Fairbanks