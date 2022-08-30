We can't let Alaska's wildfires worsen

I was speaking to my superior one day as we broke to eat during a day on our fire assignment. His name was Ray, and he had worked on a number of firefighting hand crews for 12 seasons over the past 20 years. I asked that in his time he must have seen a lot of intense fire behavior. In reply he said, “Actually, it seems like it only gets worse every year.” But you don’t have to be a firefighter to notice the hotter and drier summers we’re experiencing and the smoke that often shrouds our sky.
In this 2022 season, more than 500 fires have burned more than 3 million acres of land. According to Rick Thoman, a climate specialist with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy, “The frequency of these big [fire] seasons has doubled from what it was in the second half of the 20th century.” Thoman notes this year’s fire season is “unprecedented.”
Consider that it’s not just a problem localized to Alaska. Large fires are starting earlier each year in parts of the West, and forest management experts are now talking about shelving the concept of a wildfire season as blazes become year-round events.
Moreover, fires are not just an inconvenience, they are of massive economic concern and also pose significant challenges to public health. Fairbanks saw horrendous air quality this past June, leading to events canceled and poor health conditions for many residents in the Interior.
It’s not wise, nor sustainable, to spend our time and resources literally putting out fires while doing nothing to address their root cause: our climate problem. We need to get proactive about advancing solutions that lower emissions and safeguard Alaska’s natural beauty.
The challenges we face in Alaska bring us to the forefront of innovation in many regards throughout our history, from the creation of the Alcan to Davidson Ditch. Why not let us become the leaders of the biggest challenge that threatens our world.
Our elected politicians deserve recognition in this endeavor. Sen. Murkowski, having chaired the Energy Committee and Interior Appropriations Committee, resulted in millions more in wildfire preparedness across the country. Sen. Sullivan has also been a constructive voice pointing out the hypocrisy of the Biden administration’s energy policy and introducing his own, “American Energy, Jobs & Climate Plan.” This is how we get the ball rolling on effective climate solutions that Alaskans — and all Americans — can support. There’s no reason to wait as our situation only gets worse.
Stanley Rogers has fought fire in Alaska since 2018 and has been a resident since his birth.