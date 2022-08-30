 Skip to main content
We can't let Alaska's wildfires worsen

I was speaking to my superior one day as we broke to eat during a day on our fire assignment. His name was Ray, and he had worked on a number of firefighting hand crews for 12 seasons over the past 20 years. I asked that in his time he must have seen a lot of intense fire behavior. In reply he said, “Actually, it seems like it only gets worse every year.” But you don’t have to be a firefighter to notice the hotter and drier summers we’re experiencing and the smoke that often shrouds our sky.

In this 2022 season, more than 500 fires have burned more than 3 million acres of land. According to Rick Thoman, a climate specialist with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy, “The frequency of these big [fire] seasons has doubled from what it was in the second half of the 20th century.” Thoman notes this year’s fire season is “unprecedented.”

Stanley Rogers has fought fire in Alaska since 2018 and has been a resident since his birth.

