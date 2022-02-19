We can make Manh Choh a win for everyone

There’s a reason Fairbanks is called Alaska’s Golden Heart. Mining has been part of our fabric since our very beginning, even though the way we mine has changed significantly over the past 120 years. Now, it’s about to change again with Kinross Alaska’s Manh Choh project.
Instead of building new ore processing facilities at the project, which is located near Tok, Manh Choh keeps the processing right here in Fairbanks. That’s an important win for our economy. Not only does it preserve the existing 1,000 good-paying jobs at Fort Knox, it adds up to 600 new jobs that will pay an average of $128,000, not counting benefits. That’s 125% more than the average wage in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
It also keeps the almost half a billion dollars intact that Kinross annually injects into our economy, much of which flows directly to dozens of local businesses. Then there’s the 64,000 Alaskans Kinross and Fort Knox help through their philanthropic efforts.
Kinross has met with me — along with hundreds of others — to discuss their Manh Choh plan. I have been impressed with their commitment to an open and transparent process, to freely talk to members of the community, listen to what folks have to say, and make adjustments where possible. This is something they are not required to do, but they are doing it because that’s the way they have operated for the past 25 years in Fairbanks.
As a Harding Lake resident who spends a lot of time on the Richardson Highway, I’ve also been impressed with how closely Kinross is working with the state, primarily the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, and other businesses to identify ways to reduce risk on the highway. They have committed to custom-built vehicles that will be the safest on the road. Their driver safety program is world class, as is their commitment to halt operations during bad weather and coordinate with school districts on school bus protocols. There will also be major highway improvements like new passing lanes
Instead of trying to kill the project, I suggest that we all keep an open mind on this new way to mine and let the company address and adjust their plan accordingly. Together we can come to some agreement that keeps highway safety the top priority and moves mine operations forward.
Kinross and Fort Knox exemplify the type of company Fairbanks wants and needs. They are community focused, committed to responsible mining and bring real value to our lives every day. We want them around for many years to come, contributing to our economy and playing a positive role in our community.