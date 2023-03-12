 Skip to main content
Wants EPA and the Department of Energy to work together

EPA is back with another proposed regulation to reduce pollution in the Country, including Fairbanks. It includes requirements for coal powered units like the Aurora combined heat and power plant in downtown Fairbanks. These requirements can be forced on the rate payers regardless of the efficiency the plant has in recycling heat off the electricity producing turbine into a low pressure steam system to heat a great portion of downtown. The return steam to the plant is then used to heat water for a hot-water circulating system that heats more residential and commercial space near the plant. Additionally,

Aurora uses some waste heat to dry wood for sale to the community, and some to heat the local domestic water a few degrees to help prevent freezing during the winter. I believe this plant is the most efficient in the Country. Four of the five coal fired plants in Alaska are combined heat and power plants,and there are about 9 total in the country, none of them as efficient (pollution/BTUS burned or costs of production/BTUS burned) as the Aurora plant.

Ross Adkins is a retired civil engineer

