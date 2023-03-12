Wants EPA and the Department of Energy to work together

EPA is back with another proposed regulation to reduce pollution in the Country, including Fairbanks. It includes requirements for coal powered units like the Aurora combined heat and power plant in downtown Fairbanks. These requirements can be forced on the rate payers regardless of the efficiency the plant has in recycling heat off the electricity producing turbine into a low pressure steam system to heat a great portion of downtown. The return steam to the plant is then used to heat water for a hot-water circulating system that heats more residential and commercial space near the plant. Additionally,
Aurora uses some waste heat to dry wood for sale to the community, and some to heat the local domestic water a few degrees to help prevent freezing during the winter. I believe this plant is the most efficient in the Country. Four of the five coal fired plants in Alaska are combined heat and power plants,and there are about 9 total in the country, none of them as efficient (pollution/BTUS burned or costs of production/BTUS burned) as the Aurora plant.
Efficient use of heat in this system results in automatic reduction of pollution in a manner not considered by EPA. Closing the plant (EPA’s and the administration’s intent for the country) would mean a natural gas or oil fuel heat source in each building and would have a devastating effect on costsand pollution. Fugitive gas from the production, conditioning, transportation, distribution and use of natural gas (methane) is estimated to be 15% and methane in the atmosphere is 30 times more effective
as a greenhouse gas as carbon dioxide. Furthermore, gas powered steam for combined heat and power equipment has not been developed to the extent that coal equipment has and would be experimental to some extent. There are several methods to produce heat and power should the existing plant be closed. None of these methods, except small scale nuclear, would produce heat and electricity more cost effective or pollution controlling than the existing system. A recent stack test on the plant required by authorities and conducted by a testing contractor shows the plant producing only 0.01 pounds of particulates for 1,000,000BTUS. An oil furnace, if the heat exchanger has been cleaned once a year, produces 0.04 pounds per 1,000,000BTUS. Fairbanks already has a clean system for power and heat.
If EPA is sincere about improvement in Fairbanks they should advocate and help fund an 8 inch natural gas line from the North Slope as an interim system until small scale nuclear can be developed and built to supply combined heat and power. These systems cannot overheat, be prefabricated and transported to a ten acre site, will automatically shut down without outside power, can operate at atmospheric pressure. can be constructed to use 95% of the uranium or thorium fuel, can run on waste fuel from existing light water reactors, and the 5% waste cannot be converted to bomb material. The small amount of waste can be shipped back to the factory and refined for reuse. This type of energy can also effectively decentralize the nations power grid that is so exposed to failure by an abundance of reasons,including terrorism. Nuclear heat and power does not produce carbon dioxide.
It is impossible for EPA to manage the Nation’s energy system as they have been created and funded to reduce pollution regardless of the costs and they have attached their kite to carbon dioxide reduction without regard to the energy needs of the country or of Fairbanks.
I propose that everyone in Alaska spend the effort necessary to bring our Congressional team to congressional law that would demand that EPA and the Department of Energy work together to resolve the remaining environmental issues with energy and form a national energy and pollution policy for Fairbanks and the nation before it is too late. If combined efforts of both agencies cannot be managed to this effort they should be terminated and new departments formed by legislation.
Ross Adkins is a retired civil engineer