 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Want to submit a letter about a candidate? You better hurry

With the General Election one week from today, the deadline for submitting letters to the editor and community perspective pieces about candidates, ballot measures and judges is upon us.

We will attempt to publish as many letters as possible before we head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, but there are some things letter writers need to know.

Contact Managing Editor Gary Black at 907-459-7504 or gblack@newsminer.com.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.