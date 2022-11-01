Voting the ABCs for a better Alaska

I’m voting for ABC in the upcoming election in November and I’ll explain.
A is for Ashley Carrick who’s running for State House District 35. Not only is Ashley running for the seat that I currently hold but she has worked in my office in Juneau for the past five years and she understands how things work. She knows the process and will get things done — the right things done. She’s a hard worker and has the right combination of work ethic, values and humility to be successful in representing all the people of the district and the state as a whole. She listens and will do a great job.
B is for Bill Walker. Gov Walker has already shown he knows how to lead this state and has done so under trying circumstances. When he and I both came into office in 2014 the state was in the midst of a financial crisis. Oil prices were in the $20s, and our revenue picture was bleak. As governor, Bill Walker made some difficult decisions that only a true leader would make. He made some cuts to the budget, including cutting the PFD. This had to be done; we simply couldn’t afford paying out the PFD based on the old formula and we still can’t afford to do it. The Legislature has followed his lead on this since. He also passed legislation that was nothing short of revolutionary in that it created a new revenue stream using the wealth of the Permanent Fund. Oil wealth isn’t endless, and we can’t rely on it. Without this paradigm shift we’d truly be in a crisis today. He averted that by crafting and passing a truly bi-partisan bill that is now the law of the land. It was not easy to pass that bill but he did it by working with everyone and by listening. We now simply refer to this major change by its bill number, SB26.
C is for Click Bishop. He’s been my senator for many years and my colleague for the last eight years. Click has been a consistently solid leader and done what’s right for the state and for his district. He’s been the co-chair of the Senate Finance Committee for the last few years and has stuck to his guns even against great pressure. Members of both parties in the Senate have pushed him to pay out a PFD that is excessive and unaffordable. He and some of his colleagues have steadfastly maintained their composure and fortitude. I am glad he was in the position to stop irresponsible spending. He also spent some funds on much needed capital improvements and even put some funds into savings.
I support these three candidates despite the fact they all have different party affiliations. I don’t vote for the party; I vote for the person. We need people who can work together in Juneau whether they’re Democrats, independents or Republicans. All three of these candidates support what I believe in and what I value, such as a strong university, K-12 education, public safety, infrastructure and support for public employees. It’s so easy to promise large checks to everyone in the interest of getting re-elected but being an elected official goes so far beyond that. We need to do what’s best for Alaska in the long run. We need good schools and teachers that are respected and paid properly and with good benefits. We used to have that in Alaska. If you ask a DOT heavy equipment operator or a university professor if they’d rather have an extra $1,000 in a PFD check or a pay raise with increased benefits, which would they choose? Would someone living in Cordova rather have regular ferry service? Would someone in rural Alaska rather have a public safety officer in their community? Do we want people moving into or moving out of Alaska? Do we want 36 kids in a sixth-grade class as my daughter had last year? Let’s invest in the future. Let’s make Alaska better. Vote the ABCs for a better Alaska.
And as long as we’re moving down the alphabet, when I arrive at L, M and N, I will be voting L for Lisa Murkowski, M for Mary Peltola and N for a strong “NO” on the constitutional convention.
Adam Wool represents District 5 in Fairbanks. He was elected to state office in 2014.