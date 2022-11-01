 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Voting the ABCs for a better Alaska

I’m voting for ABC in the upcoming election in November and I’ll explain.

A is for Ashley Carrick who’s running for State House District 35. Not only is Ashley running for the seat that I currently hold but she has worked in my office in Juneau for the past five years and she understands how things work. She knows the process and will get things done — the right things done. She’s a hard worker and has the right combination of work ethic, values and humility to be successful in representing all the people of the district and the state as a whole. She listens and will do a great job.

Adam Wool represents District 5 in Fairbanks. He was elected to state office in 2014.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.