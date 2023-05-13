 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Village monopoly on education needs to end

I write this in regard to the relationship between homeschooled students and the village school (namely participation in village/community events at the school, commonly known as “open access”) and the expansion of alternative educational settings and correspondence schools into the Bering Strait School District (BSSD) region.

In order to compete and thrive in the educational marketplace and also to retain student count, many districts have developed their own district homeschool program and/or state correspondence school which gives a student money (allotment) for the student to choose and design his/her own academic pathway and choice of curricula, and develop their own area of academic interest with the help of a homeschool specialist teacher. Take, for example, Nome’s Extensions Correspondence Program. This program may soon be pushed into villages where the main school building is operated by BSSD. As much as the educational monopoly of BSSD might appear advantageous on the surface, the ASAA does regulate high school sports which, by law, must include homeschooled kids in the immediate area.

Jessica Vaudreuil lives in Shishmaref.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.