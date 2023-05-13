Village monopoly on education needs to end

I write this in regard to the relationship between homeschooled students and the village school (namely participation in village/community events at the school, commonly known as “open access”) and the expansion of alternative educational settings and correspondence schools into the Bering Strait School District (BSSD) region.
In order to compete and thrive in the educational marketplace and also to retain student count, many districts have developed their own district homeschool program and/or state correspondence school which gives a student money (allotment) for the student to choose and design his/her own academic pathway and choice of curricula, and develop their own area of academic interest with the help of a homeschool specialist teacher. Take, for example, Nome’s Extensions Correspondence Program. This program may soon be pushed into villages where the main school building is operated by BSSD. As much as the educational monopoly of BSSD might appear advantageous on the surface, the ASAA does regulate high school sports which, by law, must include homeschooled kids in the immediate area.
Many districts have chosen to adopt a homeschool program to help facilitate sports participation and also to allow students to take one or two (or more) applicable classes at the local school, at the student’s and parents’ discretion, while staying within their chosen academic path through the use of allotment funds. These funds are about $3,000 for K-12 students.
Students in alternative education programs also have the ability to enroll in their local village schools at 0.25 % or 0.50% (one-fourth time or one-half time) The idea is to foster different approaches to education and have ways for students (gifted/talented or otherwise) to explore fields that BSSD doesn’t offer, such as languages, art, music, etc. Additionally, alternative education programs allow a pathway for those who choose a religious/Christian education for certain core content.
I think it is only honest to admit that, as much as we try and as hard as we work, a “one size fits all” model does not work and that school subjects need a shift from being “taught” to being “facilitated” so that students can work at their own pace.
There are initiatives already in place in certain villages to assess the needs of students who desire an alternative educational environment, and BSSD is at a disadvantage in offering different educational models and might start losing numbers in terms of student count. Asserting BSSDs current monopoly on education will not appease the public who seek such programs but alienate community members who become ostracized, shunned, and shut out of community events at the school, such as prom.
The school in Shishmaref is gaining a lot of bad publicity with the recent knee-jerk reaction to disallow students who homeschool (or those who are in legitimate alternative educational programs) into prom. Yet, why are Mount Edgecombe students from Sitka allowed into prom, but children who live in Shishmaref are not?
This highly unpopular decision had not even been brought forth to the local AEC or given the chance for public input. One look at the Facebook page will show you many disgruntled community members expressing their displeasure at such an arbitrary and tyrannical decision, just two days before prom. Is this the way that BSSD will handle its relationship with those who seek an alternative educational program? This rash decision seems unjust, discriminatory, and retaliatory to those who pay taxes yet are forbidden to access public school buildings and recreational events in their own village community.
Further, decisions like these will not funnel students into the monopolized school system, but will instead, restrict creative solutions for better educational outcomes.
Jessica Vaudreuil lives in Shishmaref.