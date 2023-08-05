 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Uniting Alaskans to address the youth mental health crisis

By Sen. Dan Sullivan

On June 26, I hosted the U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, in Anchorage to hold a series of town hall-style roundtables — as well as a Facebook Live dialogue — to discuss the mental health crisis among our youth, how social media impacts that crisis, and how we can work together to combat it.

Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan was elected to a second term in November 2020.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.