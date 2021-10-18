Understanding the Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee

Alaska has a system for public input to fish and game management regulations. It is called the Fish and Game Advisory Committee system. Our Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee has been thrown into disarray by Covid management strategies but is trying to get back on track.
Getting back on track means the Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee will try to have a major election Wednesday. For as long as wolves and their management have been a hot button issue, there has been some confusion about what the Advisory Committee does. Here’s a bit about what Advisory Committees are supposed to do, and perhaps a couple of historic misunderstandings about what their job “isn’t.” Advisory Committees are “advisory only” to the Board of Game, and perhaps not as influential as local folklore would indicate.
Our present Advisory Committee system was a reaction to federal heavy-handedness during territorial days. Back then, hunting and fishing regulations were made by “the feds” and often transplanted from lower states or Washington D.C. to Alaska. They were seldom suited to the Alaska situation and reflected bureaucratic or special interest perspectives that made no sense to Alaskans.
At statehood, this arbitrary, “top down” management tradition was recognized as the oppressive system it was. In fact, this approach to management was a major driver of statehood. At statehood, the Alaska Board(s) of Fish and Game were established to work in conjunction with the commissioner and his/her Department of Fish and Game to establish hunting and fishing regulations that made biological and Alaskan sense.
AS 16.03.05.221 Boards of fisheries and game (b) says, “For purposes of the conservation and development of the game resources of the state, there is created a Board of Game composed of seven members appointed by the governor ... on the basis of interest in public affairs, good judgment, knowledge, and ability in the field of action of the board, and with a view to providing diversity of interest and points of view in the membership. The appointed members shall be residents of the state and shall be appointed without regard to political affiliation or geographical location of residence.”
The local Advisory Committee system was established as a means of correcting the “top down” regulatory tradition the feds had implemented during territorial days. Even if “Alaskan,” we wanted local input considered. Alaska’s Advisory Committee system exists to advise the Alaska Board of Game of local feelings and responses to regulations proposed to the Board of Game. That is, the reason for the Advisory Committees is to advise the Board of Game, providing local input to the fish and wildlife regulatory process. What the system is not for is to advise the Department or to direct the Board of Game.
This means that any individual or group with a special interest to promote or an axe to grind is misdirected if they think by “taking over” or dominating the Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee, they can assure furtherance their specific agenda. All the Advisory Committees can do is offer local advice to the Board of Game on specific proposals. The Board’s primary responsibilities are to the biological and use policies of the Alaska Constitution and statutes. Local sentiments may be factored in after that.
In the past, elections for the Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee have been exciting as special interest groups have organized attempts (occasionally succeeding) to “take over” the local Advisory Committee. These interests have focused on stopping wolf control, cow moose hunts, keeping hunters out of local areas, and securing advantages for resident hunters. Historically, when these special interests have realized they can’t direct to Board of Game or push their special interests “across the finish line” via their biased advice, they often lost interest. The result is no zest for the drudgery and hard work of dealing with with the detailed analysis and evaluation of a plethora of regulatory proposals which they find beyond their special interest or expertise.
The upcoming election to the Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee could be great theater on a wintery Wednesday, but we’re not electing managers or policy makers (the commissioner and Legislature have those responsibilities) or Board of Game members. We’re just selecting local folks to do the hard work of looking over proposals and letting the Board of Game know how our community feels they work for us. Service on the Advisory Committee may not be as politically advantageous as has been presumed in the past.