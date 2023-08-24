 Skip to main content
Unbiased science-based fisheries management is needed for future generations

In his July 24 opinion, Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game used marketing slogans to show how great Alaska fisheries fare under ADF&G management. Meanwhile, the entire Arctic-Yukon-Kuskokwim (AYK) has had severe reductions or closures because of extreme salmon declines on the edge of collapse.

Alaska’s fisheries management is not the rosy global model it professes. It is riddled with politics instead of science, ignoring mandatory precautionary management approaches, such as not considering ecosystem food webs, and not managing, as required by law, for the weakest stock in a mixed stock fishery. Just saying our fish are sustainable does not make it true.

Nancy Hillstrand owns and operates Coal Point Seafood Company, a quality custom seafood processor serving local small boat operators for local and domestic markets located on the Homer Spit. See welovefish.com.

