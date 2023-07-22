 Skip to main content
UA Schools of Education provide quality, accessible pathways for aspiring teachers

Education is the cornerstone of a thriving society. It empowers individuals, transforms communities, and shapes the future. At the heart of this transformative process are dedicated teachers who ignite the flame of knowledge, instill a love for learning, and guide the next generation toward their full potential.

Are you passionate about becoming a teacher but need help figuring out where to start? Look only as far as the University of Alaska (UA) system (visit Teach Alaska to explore options), which offers a range of pathways to help you become certified. With the introduction of the UA Teacher Internship Scholarship, pursuing your degree in education has never been more affordable.

Amy Vinlove is dean of the UAF School of Education.

Carlee Simon is interim dean of the UAS School of Education.

Tonia Dousay is dean of the UAA School of Education.

