Turbocharging climate change

I’m neither a well-informed “gearhead” or a climate activist. However, I think I may offer my friends who are troubled by the apparent hypocrisy of concerned climate control champions flying jets to climate control conferences. Surprisingly enough, President Biden made this clear to me in his speech at the Climate Control Conference in Cairo.
In Cairo, President Biden struggled to suggest a hopefully apt illustration for participants predicting planetary petroleum doom. In trying to be clear, the President kept struggling to pronounce, “turbo-charge” in reference to speeding up climate control efforts in the USA. As the president struggled with this apparent elocutionary challenge, it gave my wandering mind time to reflect on what I think I have picked up about turbo-charging petroleum-powered internal combustion engines. If my memory serves me correctly, herein lies a possible rationale for combusting tons of “fossil fuel” in the high atmosphere to participate in climate control conferences.
As near as I could come to understanding turbo-charging was to internet-check my impressions on the topic as an amateur “gearhead.” What I found was that in a petroleum-driven engine turbochargers boost the amount of oxygen available for combustion of petroleum fuel. The reason for boosting oxygen concentration is to increase engine performance, by burning more fuel to produced more power. (Unlike green energy, there’s no “free lunch.”)
Perhaps incorrectly, I recall turbo-charging was an innovation to increase piston-driven petroleum aircraft engine performance at high altitudes where oxygen is less abundant than at lower elevations. By increasing the pressure of the oxygen-poor high altitude atmosphere, the amount of oxygen necessary for combustion of more petroleum (a richer fuel mixture) allowed increased performance with the associated cost of burning more fuel. I think I recall the great advances in turbocharging came about in aviation during WW II. Of course, the concept was eventually adapted by drag racers down on the ground, and subsequently found its way into automobiles as pedestrian as my wife’s Subaru.
As a matter of economy, my wife’s Subaru only goes into “turbo mode” when increased acceleration is demanded (typically when I’m driving her car). The benefits are increased acceleration or speed. The cost is increased petroleum fuel use when the “turbo-boost” is active. At altitude, turbochargers increase fuel efficiency by more complete combustion (thus ‘fooling’ the engine to ‘thinking” it is operating at lower altitudes), but fuel use goes up proportionately. In my wife’s Subaru, increased performance costs more fuel (which is why intake oxygen is concentrated by the turbocharger — so I get more power). Turbo-charging everyday automobiles is done to meet the “need” for more power from smaller engines that use less fuel under normal conditions. Under normal conditions, these smaller engines, if not turbo-boosted, would not satisfy existing American consumers.
So if, as the president said, we’re going to turbo-charge America’s move toward green energy, we’re going to use more present petroleum to reach his goal of using less “fossil fuel.” At the top levels of climate control planning, we’re told this justifies burning tons of petroleum in jet engines so the participating bureaucrats can get together to plan how to use less petroleum. Make sense?
Clearly (or not) we have already been “turbo-charging” green energy for quite a while through the use of jet fuel to attend conferences, and coal-fired electricity to drive electric cars. The relationship between jet engine compressors and reciprocating engine turbochargers is a bit vague in my understanding, but we’ve been told it remains OK to burn lots of jet fuel in the high atmosphere as we try to hasten dependence on green energy.
It’s just that those of us here on the ground might have a little trouble understanding the apparent paradox. I guess, up till the president clarified the issue, I just wasn’t “getting it.” Lucky for me, now I understand perfectly!
I hope this helps my equally challenged friends rationalize the apparent behavioral inconsistency of those climate control champions who are committed enough to saving the planet that they’re OK burning a lot of petroleum in the process. It’s how we are “turbo-charging green energy.”
Wayne E. Heimer is a, perhaps cynical, but conventionally-aspirated carburetor guy who lives in Fairbanks, Alaska.