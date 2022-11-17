 Skip to main content
Turbocharging climate change

I’m neither a well-informed “gearhead” or a climate activist. However, I think I may offer my friends who are troubled by the apparent hypocrisy of concerned climate control champions flying jets to climate control conferences. Surprisingly enough, President Biden made this clear to me in his speech at the Climate Control Conference in Cairo.

In Cairo, President Biden struggled to suggest a hopefully apt illustration for participants predicting planetary petroleum doom. In trying to be clear, the President kept struggling to pronounce, “turbo-charge” in reference to speeding up climate control efforts in the USA. As the president struggled with this apparent elocutionary challenge, it gave my wandering mind time to reflect on what I think I have picked up about turbo-charging petroleum-powered internal combustion engines. If my memory serves me correctly, herein lies a possible rationale for combusting tons of “fossil fuel” in the high atmosphere to participate in climate control conferences.

Wayne E. Heimer is a, perhaps cynical, but conventionally-aspirated carburetor guy who lives in Fairbanks, Alaska.

