Too many concerns, not enough solutions surround Kinross' ore trucking plan

If you left the public information meeting held by Kinross Fort Knox about the Manh Choh mine last week thinking you had just attended a shareholder promotion, you can be forgiven. Kinross quickly explained how community development and public safety had to be sacrificed for “affordability” and how instead they would transport the ore back to the Fort Knox site near Fairbanks over our public roads in large trucks, a 200-mile journey.
Any serious discussion of alternatives to this transportation plan was skipped. Apparently, it was a given that the minute we heard alternatives were too expensive, we would acquiesce to the plan they were presenting. We would all agree that profits must come in front of all other considerations and, that if the other alternatives were going to be more expensive, or slow down the project, there was no way they could even be considered.
Kinross can do better. The Fort Knox Mine is an excellent facility, but the location has always been a problem due to its inaccessibility. I remember the community discussions about access for True North that only involved a very short amount of transit on the public highway. In 2001 we agreed that ore transport had no place on the Steese Highway (I was the one who suggested they build the underpass that solved the problem). The company has been a good neighbor in Fairbanks. I am not opposed to mining if done responsibly and the size of the development fits the location, but this plan is not responsible. I have used Fort Knox as an example of responsible mining development for students, and hope to do so again. To do this we need to see a plan that really addresses community needs.
Equally disappointing was the “we can do nothing” position of the state of Alaska. That is clearly a problem for our legislators to solve because if we cannot control highway use now, it will be harder to stop in the future. Any mining operator wanting to transport large quantities of ore over our limited highway system can currently do so. If we must have mining development, then this problem needs to be addressed.
So, why not look for better alternatives? Sen. Gary Wilken has offered several good ones. All of these will need to be in place for responsible mining development in our state. We need a better railroad, and if we want to make use of the processing facility at Fort Knox, a dedicated industrial road that accesses the site and keeps ore transport off our public highways. Of course this is expensive. If Kinross really wants to invest in Alaska then do so for the longterm. Do not use all of our public services and not put something back.
200 miles of public highway (and city roads) is too far to transport this ore. So, for a mine at Tetlin, there needs to be investment in a new facility. There is significant exploration going on in the region, not just on the 675,000 acres leased from the Tribe, so it is reasonable to expect more mining development. How many “4-5 year mines” get developed before we actually build a processing facility? How long do we tolerate the transportation of ore on our public highways before enough is enough, just so that shareholders in other countries benefit?
Why ignore the opportunity to have some meaningful economic development in the Tok region? Unless residents in Tok and Tetlin are opposed, why not look at the longterm and consider a processing facility with a 50-year life. Let that facility be a hub for development. Let other businesses build up and create local employment opportunities, so that when the mining is over the region has a stable economic base. Develop the workforce and diversify it. Build housing so there is no need for a man-camp and the accompanying social problems. All of these things can happen if we reverse the thinking and put people in front of profits. With the current Kinross plan, the communities along the highway get all of the headaches and none of the benefits.
Ask the people in Tetlin and Tok what they want and let that be the starting point. They are the ones who should benefit. Ask the communities along the highway what they want. That means all the communities from Northway to Fairbanks because they will all be affected. Be honest about who will get the jobs. And examine honestly how safe any plan actually is.