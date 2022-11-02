To better the Tanana Valley, you have to Get On Board

The North Star Ballet board of directors took a calculated risk when they hired me as executive director in 2018.
At the time, I had a whopping two years of professional work experience under my belt, knew next to nothing about running a nonprofit, and even less about ballet. But the applicant pool was shallow, I had a master’s degree in arts and culture management, and, like it or not, the current ED was retiring at the end of the year. Their choices were either to take a chance on an untested greenhorn or continue the executive search ad infinitum in the hopes that a better candidate might surface. Thankfully, they took the risk and then dedicated time and effort into nurturing their new executive director.
In my unbiased opinion, this is a nonprofit board at its best. This small group of volunteers has taken on the weighty responsibility of stewarding and advancing North Star’s mission. The duties of which have included: vetting and hiring new artistic and executive directors, fundraising for and purchasing a new facility, and shepherding North Star Ballet through the pandemic and the subsequent economic repercussions. Navigating the nuances and pitfalls of nonprofit management is bewildering on a good day, but given our current moment in history, it’s a veritable hall of mirrors if you don’t have a strong body of leaders helping to guide the mission forward.
While I hold North Star Ballet’s board in high regard, I don’t think they are unique to Fairbanks. The Golden Heart City has a way of inspiring individuals to break a sweat for the common good. Nevertheless, filling board roles when seats become available has proven to be an ongoing challenge, and understandably so. Choosing to serve on a nonprofit board requires thought, and it’s not a role everyone should pursue.
Before you commit to joining a board, you have to be honest with yourself about how much time, talent and financial support you’re willing to devote to the organization. As a board member you agree to serve for a certain length of time (usually two to three years), and during your term you can expect to volunteer approximately two to four hours a month at the organization, including attending board meetings. Furthermore, you should support the organization financially, at some level, because it’s hypocritical to ask someone else to donate to a cause you believe in, if you yourself haven’t made the investment. This support doesn’t have to be extravagant. One of the most cherished types of donors a nonprofit has are people who sign up to give monthly — at any level — because that is steady, reliable funding. Finally, identify what expertise you bring to the table. At North Star, we have board members who advise on business and financial matters, others are great at cultivating community partnerships, and assisting with grant proposals, while others help with mundane tasks like data entry and mowing the lawn.
Keeping all this in mind, if you’ve been looking for a way to get more involved in the Fairbanks community, the Young Professionals Council’s upcoming Get On Board event on Thursday might be the place to start. Get On Board is a networking opportunity that connects board candidates to the nonprofits who share their passion for a particular cause. Nine organizations will be in attendance, representing a diversity of missions. You’ll have the opportunity to speak to and ask questions of the organizations’ leadership and get a better sense of what it entails to serve on their particular board. More information about Get On Board is available at bit.ly/GetOnBoardFNSB.
We’re living in a time of inflation, isolation and indifference. Our money doesn’t go as far as it used to; loneliness is epidemic; and a corrosive apathy has convinced many people that they are too weak and insignificant to affect any positive change, so why even try. Standing in opposition to these existential threats are the myriad nonprofits, in Fairbanks and beyond, fighting to stretch every donated dollar, unite their communities, and encourage the people who rely on them. But without effective board leadership, a nonprofit’s mission is theoretical at best, and of no use to anyone. So please consider “getting on board,” because it’s people like you, with your unique talents and brand of leadership, that make nonprofits better, and help us empower the residents of the Tanana Valley.
Samantha Reynolds is executive director of North Star Ballet.
Get On Board is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Centennial Center for the Performing Arts at Pioneer Park. Contact Samantha Reynolds at samantha@northstarballet.org for more information or visit bit.ly/GetOnBoardFNSB.