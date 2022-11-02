 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

To better the Tanana Valley, you have to Get On Board

The North Star Ballet board of directors took a calculated risk when they hired me as executive director in 2018.

At the time, I had a whopping two years of professional work experience under my belt, knew next to nothing about running a nonprofit, and even less about ballet. But the applicant pool was shallow, I had a master’s degree in arts and culture management, and, like it or not, the current ED was retiring at the end of the year. Their choices were either to take a chance on an untested greenhorn or continue the executive search ad infinitum in the hopes that a better candidate might surface. Thankfully, they took the risk and then dedicated time and effort into nurturing their new executive director.

Samantha Reynolds is executive director of North Star Ballet.

Get On Board is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Centennial Center for the Performing Arts at Pioneer Park. Contact Samantha Reynolds at samantha@northstarballet.org for more information or visit bit.ly/GetOnBoardFNSB.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.