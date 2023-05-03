 Skip to main content
Time to get your duckies in a row for Golden Days

In 1902, Italian immigrant Felix Pedro struck gold in a creek near Fairbanks, ushering in a new gold rush in the Far North. This is our legacy. We embrace it and celebrate it every year with Golden Days, and this year is no different.

The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce is proud to host the Golden Days Grande Parade, a 71-year-old Fairbanks tradition. We want the 2023 parade to be the best one ever. Summer is near, and now is the time to plan your float.

Jeremy Johnson is president and CEO of the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce

