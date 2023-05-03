Time to get your duckies in a row for Golden Days

In 1902, Italian immigrant Felix Pedro struck gold in a creek near Fairbanks, ushering in a new gold rush in the Far North. This is our legacy. We embrace it and celebrate it every year with Golden Days, and this year is no different.
The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce is proud to host the Golden Days Grande Parade, a 71-year-old Fairbanks tradition. We want the 2023 parade to be the best one ever. Summer is near, and now is the time to plan your float.
This year, Golden Days starts on July 10 — that’s the first day of the Poke of Gold scavenger hunt — and culminates with Alaska’s biggest parade on July 15 followed by a street fair. Also that day, some lucky person will win $10,000 when their rubber duckie is the first to travel down the Chena River and reach the Cushman Street bridge. Tickets for the annual Rubber Duckie Race go on sale on May 29.
This rowdy, rambunctious display of Fairbanks’ gold rush roots relies on community support. We want the parade to dazzle this year, and we need your help. All are welcome to participate in the parade. This community event offers an opportunity for businesses, nonprofits, clubs, friends and families to showcase their camaraderie, humor and style. Our annual tribute to the prospectors and stampeders who came before us presents residents with a chance to come together and celebrate life in Interior Alaska as it once was — a boomtown with saloon girls, dreamers and scoundrels. Need inspiration? Watch this compilation of Golden Days parades from years passed: tinyurl.com/historicGDparade.
The 2023 Golden Days theme is “You’re so Golden.” The application period to join the parade or host a booth at the street fair has opened. We have lined up some great corporate sponsors for Golden Days, including Kinross Fort Knox, MAC Federal Credit Union and Golden Heart Utilities. There is room for more.
Let us show the world what Robert Service meant when he wrote:
“There are strange things done in the midnight sun
By the men who moil for gold;
The Arctic trails have their secret tales
That would make your blood run cold.”
Jeremy Johnson is president and CEO of the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce