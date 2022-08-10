This is an opportunity for our community to lead on climate action. Let’s take it.

How can the borough protect our community from the changes we’re seeing in winter weather, wildfires and ground thaw? How can we reduce our contribution to the underlying causes of these changes? These are the questions being asked on the borough’s Climate Action Committee, and your input is needed.
After a year of cultivating goals and objectives for a borough Climate Action and Adaptation Plan and engaging the community through surveys, community events and public meetings, we’ve learned that Fairbanks residents want action. Residents want the borough to protect our economy and our safety from threats like wildfire, pests and diseases, flooding, hazardous travel conditions, reduced winter recreation and transportation opportunities, and damage to infrastructure. And, we’re well on our way.
On Aug. 13, the Climate Action Committee will hold a public meeting to review and discuss specific opportunities to protect against climate-related changes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Break-out sessions will look specifically at buildings and energy, agriculture, transit, waste management, workforce development and other borough areas. The meeting will be held in the Borough Assembly chambers at 907 Terminal St. from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For a full agenda, please visit the website, www.fnsb.gov/climateaction.
The Climate Action Committee was established by a resolution passed by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly in 2021. The committee consists of Assembly Presiding Officer Mindy O’Neall, Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, and five members of the public: Stefan Milkowski, Princess Johnson, Lisa Baraff, Terry Chapin and Melissa Sikes. With the help of a hired consultant, the committee is tasked with developing a climate action and adaptation plan and recommending it to the Assembly for adoption.
The Climate Action Committee is building on work done over the last 15 years by Fairbanks residents, including through the Interior Issues Council Climate Change Task Force, the Air Quality Commission, the Sustainability Commission, and the Joint Climate Change Task Force.
We have spoken with borough departments, reached out to community stakeholders, and researched what other municipalities have done in an effort to develop a plan that is values-driven and locally appropriate. Our goal is to find measures that will protect our community and reduce our emissions while also promoting economic development, increasing social and environmental equity, and improving air quality and public health outcomes. Over the last decade, the borough has reduced energy use at borough facilities by almost 30%, according to the Department of Public Works, reducing emissions and saving millions of dollars at the same time. Those are the kind of solutions we’re looking for.
This plan will focus on borough operations (such as facilities, land use planning and waste management), and it is our hope that it will spur our community to help address the rapidly changing climate challenge and become a more resilient place, meeting the borough motto to “Serve. Lead. Thrive.”
The success of this plan will depend on engagement from the community. Through public meetings, stakeholder engagement, and community events, we have strived to include a wide range of perspectives. This is the time for your participation. If you haven’t weighed in yet, we are still interested in hearing your ideas. You can attend a monthly Climate Action Committee meeting virtually or in-person, comment directly through the committee’s website, or fill out the survey you’ll find on the site (www.fnsb.gov/climateaction).
Over the next several months, the committee will work to evaluate ideas, incorporate public input, and draft a plan to present to the Borough Assembly for approval. Once approved, some measures will be implemented directly, some will require further Assembly action, and some will require further participation and action from the public.
This plan will set the borough on a path of mitigation and adaptation in the smartest, fairest, and most cost-effective way possible, and our intention is that it will inspire individuals, businesses, and community groups to do what they can, too. This is an opportunity for our community to lead. Let’s take it.
Mindy O’Neall is presiding officer of the Borough Assembly and a member of the Climate Action Committee. Stefan Milkowski is a member of the Climate Action Committee. This community perspective reflects the thoughts and opinions of the individual authors.