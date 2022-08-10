 Skip to main content
This is an opportunity for our community to lead on climate action. Let’s take it.

How can the borough protect our community from the changes we’re seeing in winter weather, wildfires and ground thaw? How can we reduce our contribution to the underlying causes of these changes? These are the questions being asked on the borough’s Climate Action Committee, and your input is needed.

After a year of cultivating goals and objectives for a borough Climate Action and Adaptation Plan and engaging the community through surveys, community events and public meetings, we’ve learned that Fairbanks residents want action. Residents want the borough to protect our economy and our safety from threats like wildfire, pests and diseases, flooding, hazardous travel conditions, reduced winter recreation and transportation opportunities, and damage to infrastructure. And, we’re well on our way.

Mindy O’Neall is presiding officer of the Borough Assembly and a member of the Climate Action Committee. Stefan Milkowski is a member of the Climate Action Committee. This community perspective reflects the thoughts and opinions of the individual authors.

