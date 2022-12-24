There is no reason to thwart Alaska's energy opportunities

If you believe the hyperbole of the mainstream media during 2022, you’d think Biblical-level catastrophes were lurking around the corner just about everywhere on Earth.
Here in Alaska, the alarmists have had a field day. From the ongoing “Alaska is warming twice as fast as anywhere else in the U.S.” narrative, to the record 50-plus inches of snow in the Anchorage area in somehow caused by climate change, the storyline has been persistent. Add to the mix the hypothetical climate-caused crab population decimations and the remnants of Typhoon Merbok that hit Alaska this past September, and you have a number of situations ripe for hyperbole and embellishment from the climate cult.
The stories and their frequency have emboldened those looking for excuses to further stifle Alaska’s private-sector economy, which is driven primarily by the responsible extraction of oil, gas and mined materials. Funded primarily by eco-ideologues from the Lower 48., the groups focused on a “just transition” away from traditional energy solutions to so-called green technologies routinely jump on stories from Alaska to prove their point that the planet is teetering on the edge of tragedy. They advocate for a shuttering of oil and gas development on Alaska’s North Slope, as well as vehemently fight plans to open small swaths of Alaska to the mining of critical and strategic minerals.
Alaskans — those who can make policy, as well as the public at large — should summarily reject these attempts. To give into the extremists’ demands would be a critical mistake.
Alaska has mineral wealth unlike anywhere else in the nation. From the Ambler mining district — with its vast supplies of copper and over a dozen identified critical minerals — in the north to the enormous, rare earth deposits at Bokan Mountain on Prince of Wales Island in the far southeast portion of our state, it has been estimated that Alaska’s known-but-not-yet-developed deposits exceed the total of what’s been mined in the Great Land since statehood.
Those incredible opportunities — and their potential jobs — were identified in a 2022 study issued by the University of Alaska’s Institute of Social and Economic Research (ISER). Their findings showed that — if regulatory, market and geo-political conditions aligned — Alaska could see employment in the mining sector double, its exports increase by a factor of five, and revenues to state and local governments could nearly triple.
Even with all of that potential, the elephant of Alaska’s economy has been — and will be for decades — the oil and gas production found primarily on the North Slope, with a smaller footprint in Cook Inlet, south of Anchorage.
Nearly 19 billion barrels of oil have made their way down the trans-Alaska pipeline since it opened in 1977. The 800-mile route from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez has been described as an engineering marvel and has safely brought domestic oil to market for nearly half a century. There are nearly 500,000 barrels a day flowing through the pipeline, but two major projects — Willow, operated by ConocoPhillips Alaska, and Pikka, operated by Santos — will add nearly 240,000 barrels a day to those totals.
Smaller fields in both the National Petroleum Reserve — Alaska (NPR-A) and elsewhere on the Slope are being explored, and let’s not forget the 10-plus billion estimated barrels waiting underneath the Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), whose initial lease sale was completed, but then all activity halted, once President Biden took office.
By rejecting the eco-left’s cries of “save the planet” and instead, working on a balanced approach between environmental stewardship and responsible development of God-given resources, Americans looking to return to a period of energy independence and domestic energy security can look north(west) to Alaska for a major portion of that goal.
Rick Whitbeck is the Alaska state director for Power The Future, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs. Contact him at Rick@PowerTheFuture.com and follow him on Twitter @PTFAlaska.