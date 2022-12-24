 Skip to main content
There is no reason to thwart Alaska's energy opportunities

If you believe the hyperbole of the mainstream media during 2022, you’d think Biblical-level catastrophes were lurking around the corner just about everywhere on Earth.

Here in Alaska, the alarmists have had a field day. From the ongoing “Alaska is warming twice as fast as anywhere else in the U.S.” narrative, to the record 50-plus inches of snow in the Anchorage area in somehow caused by climate change, the storyline has been persistent. Add to the mix the hypothetical climate-caused crab population decimations and the remnants of Typhoon Merbok that hit Alaska this past September, and you have a number of situations ripe for hyperbole and embellishment from the climate cult.

Rick Whitbeck is the Alaska state director for Power The Future, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs. Contact him at Rick@PowerTheFuture.com and follow him on Twitter @PTFAlaska.

