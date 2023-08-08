 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Perspective

The Trouble with Manh Choh

The trouble is, it’s all trouble, and no benefit for most of us. Here is a list of very negative factors which make the Manh Choh /Kinross deal one of the worst developments we’ve ever been confronted with. It is not a complete list.

1. It is very dangerous. The traffic, the size of the trucks, the winter conditions for hauling, and the element of school bus stops are all risks. How many ways will this decrease our safety and increase risks? And that’s in addition to road degradation. If we lose a bridge on the highway, then what? Early in the project discussion when road damage was recognized as a problem, it was actually suggested by supporters of the project that the state raise the gasoline tax to pay for the road damage. Really? We’re supposed to fix the damage and they take all the profit and benefits?

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.