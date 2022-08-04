 Skip to main content
The time has come to end Big Tech’s rule

The internet has opened doors and pathways to more than we could have ever imagined just a couple of decades ago. It has become hard to imagine our lives without companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook or Apple, and the conveniences and connections they bring us. However, as we have come to be more and more reliant on their products and services, these Big Tech giants have been quietly building dominance over the online marketplace, maintaining power and wealth at the expense of small businesses, consumer, and workers.

As we approach the congressional August recess, the hope is that the bipartisan American Innovation and Choice Online Act (S. 2992) will come to the Senate floor for a vote. If passed by Congress and signed into law, S.2992 will prohibit tech platforms from “favoring their own products or services, disadvantaging rivals, or discriminating among businesses that use their platforms in a manner that would materially harm competition on the platform.” It would also forbid dominant platforms from preventing interoperability with other services and from leveraging another company’s data on the platform to compete against them. In other words, it levels the playing field between these tech behemoths and the small businesses selling goods and services on their platforms. When monopolies are broken down, innovation thrives.

Sen. Josh Revak represents District M in South Anchorage.

