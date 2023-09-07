 Skip to main content
The state's barrel credit issues bottleneck at the top

That $8 per barrel credit we hear about? Although the word “credit” sounds positive, most Alaskans are unaware of the negative impact it has on our state and individual Alaskans.

The State of Alaska owes money for the credit so think of it as an expenditure by Alaska. At current pricing for ANS [Alaska North Slope] crude, Alaska owes oil companies about $1.2 billion per year. Unless action is taken, this expenditure will bleed Alaska and Alaskans dry. We must stop the bleeding.

Joe Paskvan is a retired attorney, served in the state Senate as part of a bi-partisan working group, and chaired Senate Resources for two years.

