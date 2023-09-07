The state's barrel credit issues bottleneck at the top

That $8 per barrel credit we hear about? Although the word “credit” sounds positive, most Alaskans are unaware of the negative impact it has on our state and individual Alaskans.
The State of Alaska owes money for the credit so think of it as an expenditure by Alaska. At current pricing for ANS [Alaska North Slope] crude, Alaska owes oil companies about $1.2 billion per year. Unless action is taken, this expenditure will bleed Alaska and Alaskans dry. We must stop the bleeding.
The cost of this expenditure alone approaches $140,000 per hour for each 24 hours of every day, week, month and year. This is about $3,335,000 per day. This drains Alaska; it’s strangling Alaska.
Our governor recently vetoed $87,500,000 for K-12 education from the legislative appropriation. This was one-half of $175 million to improve the lives of Alaska’s children.
But let’s put that into context. The entire $87,500,000 is less than four weeks what Alaska owes for the $8 per barrel expenditure. [87,500,000 divided by 3,335,000/d = 26 days] Alaska owes about $100,000,000 per month because of the credit. It’s killing education; Dunleavy may not approve of funding for schools, but he approves of this.
In 2013 when Dunleavy was in the state Senate, he voted for the $8 per barrel credit. Just after changing his title to governor, he slashed 40% of the University of Alaska budget, about $150,000,000 in one year. Where did Dunleavy want that $150,000,000 to go? Clearly, to the oil companies.
The $150,000,000 slash by Dunleavy accrues in only 45 days [150,000,000 divided by 3,335,000 per day = 45 days]. In addition to state services and our pocketbooks, the $8/b credit is killing the University. It seems Dunleavy likes this.
This year, our governor cut community assistance by $30,000,000 — that’s nine days of what Alaska must pay to oil companies. He slashed $10,000,000 for major school maintenance and $10,000,000 for our essential ferries.
These examples give voters a sense of who Dunleavy favors and who he does not. He always favors the oil companies as opposed to our K-12 children, our university or our communities.
Capital budgets are now nearly nonexistent because there is little money to fund them. Alaska does contribute about 10% for federal highway money to get a 90% federal contribution. But across this state, deferred maintenance accumulates. How do we pay for necessary maintenance? We fall more and more behind.
Back in 2019, Dunleavy slashed $20,000,000 from Seniors. He cut $7,500,000 from homeless assistance. He bombed Early Learning by $8,800,000. He hurt the blind, elderly and disabled by cutting $7,500,000. Medicaid lost $77,000,000. These cuts show who Dunleavy does not listen to. The oil companies have his ear.
His attacks on education, University and community are habitual.
With one side of his mouth Dunleavy smiles and says you should get grandiose PFD’s. On the other side of his mouth, he voted for the $8/b expenditure costing Alaska $140,000,000 per hour and which gave to the oil companies nearly the equivalent of $2,000 per resident for each year.
Again, do you sense who Dunleavy favors and who he does not? If you think his talk helps you, look at your much smaller PFD’s received since Dunleavy voted for the $8/barrel to oil companies. Then you’ll realize the shortage in your pocket… your money went to the oil companies. The cuts to our PFDs, public education, university and community did not go to you and they did not go to your government. They went to oil companies. Focus your anger and emotions on Dunleavy’s transfers from you and your government to the oil companies.
Alaskans read and hear about dysfunction within the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation. We read and hear about high staff vacancies in our department and agencies. Our governor seems to attract both those immediately around him and those whom he appoints based not on competence but on their loyalty oaths to him (not Alaska’s Constitution). We read and hear of unqualified appointments to the University Board of Regents and other boards. Extremely questionable investments recently were made by Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority. Executive branch silence and secretive conduct are now common. We even read and hear of dysfunction in Alaska’s ability to make timely payroll. These shortcomings appear to part of a larger, wider, taller and deeper problem. Examples like these raise a serious concern of departments/agencies on the precipice of implosion.
Look for the bottleneck. It’s always at the top.
Joe Paskvan is a retired attorney, served in the state Senate as part of a bi-partisan working group, and chaired Senate Resources for two years.