The state and the union

The Alaska Supreme Court recently issued a very interesting decision. The question going forward is what will the State and the Unions do? My suggestion: Read the law, follow the law.

The first courtroom I ever practiced in had a sign on the door that read, “The United States wins its case whenever one of its citizens sees justice done.” I wish a sign hung in every courtroom in this state which read, “Alaska wins its case whenever one of its citizens sees justice done.”

Attorney Emily Jackson-Hall (lieutenant colonel, USMC retired) lives in Kasilof.

