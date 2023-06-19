The state and the union

The Alaska Supreme Court recently issued a very interesting decision. The question going forward is what will the State and the Unions do? My suggestion: Read the law, follow the law.
The first courtroom I ever practiced in had a sign on the door that read, “The United States wins its case whenever one of its citizens sees justice done.” I wish a sign hung in every courtroom in this state which read, “Alaska wins its case whenever one of its citizens sees justice done.”
Alaska is the finest state in the union. I wasn’t born here, but I got here as soon as I could. We want Alaska to be a great place to live and work, and there are so many things we could do to make it better for workers and for business investment (I’m looking at you, Jones Act). But where to focus the effort?
Back in August 2019, I was still living Outside on active duty with the Marines. I was still looking at the opportunities and possibilities of Alaska through rose-colored glasses. After being horrified from afar by the 2019 budget process, I wrote a Community Perspectives about cost sharing of public sector employee health care and pensions. John David Ragan, of Ester, called it “anti-union.” John, you magnificent Alaskan, I’ve read your book! What I wanted was for more workers to have the freedom of portable health care that union membership provides! What I didn’t want was for people in government to have it better than everyone else, at the expense of everyone else.
Service members cannot join a union. When I signed up, if you got out after your first, second or fourth tour, that was it. There was no portable pension. You might get care from the VA, but not your family — and they won’t have Tricare unless you stay in for 20 years. And 20 years is a very, very long time. Show me your Average Joe who can’t quit his job because of health care, and I’ll show you a dozen military families hanging on by a thread because they don’t know how they’ll pay for health care for their special needs child if the service member parent doesn’t sign up for another tour and another deployment.
The health care you are eligible for at retirement isn’t free. Good luck finding Tricare providers, especially specialists. Best of luck getting through the automated menu to a live person when you are billed directly for large sums of money because the doctor’s office is tired of dealing with the Tricare bureaucracy. (Shoutout to Rep. Peltola’s office for helping out on something like that after a two-year battle).
To quote Taylor Swift, when it comes to navigating the world after the military, “You’re on your own, kid — you always have been.”
Back to 2019. I knew many Alaskans affected by the increasing cost of health care. When I penned a Community Perspective to this newspaper, I wrote, “Regular people who don’t work for the government increasingly shoulder larger health care costs.” When government costs more, people pay more in sales taxes and property taxes, which also turns into higher rents. It felt wrong to me that a government employee should be able to have better, cheaper health care than someone who runs their own business. I perhaps foolishly believed that cash-strapped local municipalities and the state, but most importantly, Alaskans, could benefit from increased cost-sharing and the freedom of municipalities to negotiate better health care plans for their employees.
What a difference a few months can make. After moving to Alaska during the Covid lockdown, I spent six months working for the State of Alaska. This was an eye-opening experience, for many reasons. I found myself frustrated at the provincial attitudes toward my time in the service, not to mention the glacial pace at which I could move cases. Coming from a lifetime in the Marines, it felt like I wasn’t speaking the same language as everyone else.
I entered private practice and serendipitously ended up with work that led to conversations about my own career and its future with a union president in Alaska. Finally, people who spoke my language. I left advocacy for labor arbitration and never looked back.
So John, wherever you are, you were right. And we probably agree about the important things. I just needed my boots on the ground to see it.
Attorney Emily Jackson-Hall (lieutenant colonel, USMC retired) lives in Kasilof.