The significance of Black History Month for Alaska

As I reflect on the significance of Black History Month, I beam with pride when I think about the challenges we have endured and overcome against all odds.
I think about Ed Rhodes, who became the first African-American Alaska State Trooper in 1966.
Because of pioneers like Rhodes, this young man who faced racism growing up in Goulds, Florida, is now the commander of one of the busiest trooper detachments in Alaska here in the Mat-Su Valley.
Because of pioneers like Rhodes, I’m driven to succeed. Anything less is failure.
During Black History Month, Alaskans join the country in recognizing and honoring these Americans’ service, courage, sacrifice, achievements and contributions toward our nation’s success.
I want to salute trailblazers like state Sen. Bettye Davis, the first African-American elected to serve in the Alaska House of Representatives; Mahala Ashely Dickerson, the first African-American attorney admitted to the Alaska Bar; and Thomas Stokes Bevers, Anchorage’s first paid African-American firefighter; and so many others who paved the way for people of color in Alaska.
They will forever hold an important place not just in Black history, but in Alaska and American history.
As a proud African-American law enforcement officer in Alaska — where only about only 3.5 percent of the population identifies as African-American — it is essential to celebrate the contributions we’ve had in our beloved state.
After President Franklin D. Roosevelt authorized the Alaska-Canada Highway construction in February 1942, the government soon realized they needed skilled engineers.
The Army Corps of Engineers selected four white regiments but later added three African-American regiments: the 93rd, 95th and 97th. Despite being segregated, despite the bitter cold of winter and the relentless mosquitos of summer, despite being given substandard equipment, the African-American regiments were not deterred and the Alaska-Canada Highway was completed on Oct. 25, 1942
Because of the success of units like the regiments who built the Alcan and the Tuskegee Airmen, the military was finally desegregated by President Harry Truman in 1948.
African-Americans and others have fought to make America more accessible, democratic, and just. Although the month of February has just 28 days, we benefit from the achievements of African-Americans year-round.
We still have work to do. Since the Territorial Highway Patrol in 1941, only 32 African-American Troopers or court services officers have served in the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
Making equitable change is worth the effort, and thanks to groups like the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, or NOBLE, and the NAACP, we’ve seen a small increase among African-Americans and people of color in positions of authority.
There will be a time when we can rejoice that there are no more African-American firsts or breaking of the glass ceiling. I eagerly await that day.